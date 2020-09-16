Ike softball team wins again
Eisenhower High School’s softball team continued its winning ways Tuesday, pounding out 16 hits en route to a 15-1 victory over El Reno to run its record to 14-4 on the season.
Ike continues to use its offensive might to dispatch foes and this time it was Jamiya Morgan and Kennedy Huskey leading the way with big efforts at the plate.
Morgan ripped three hits in five official trips to the plate, one of those blows going for a home run. Huskey had a 4-of-5 effort to aid the cause.
JJ Williams added a home run for Terry Brierton’s Eagles and she also got the pitching win.
Eisenhower returns to action Thursday when it hosts Carl Albert in a key district contest at Grandview Sports Complex.
Sterling edges Vanoff
STERLING—Sterling needed all the offensive blows it could muster Tuesday at the Tigers edged Vanoss, 12-10, in fast pitch softball action.
Aubrey Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs for the Tigers while Ashlyn Clift went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Marty Curry’s club.
Makayla Curry added a home run and Morgan Curry got the pitching win.
The Tigers will battle Pittsburgh Friday in the Shawnee Tournament.
