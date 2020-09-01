Cache wins district bout with Clinton
CLINTON — The Cache softball team earned a road district win over Clinton on Monday with a 9-2 win. Senior catcher Krista Yackeyonny had two hits and scored twice while fellow senior Kyla Bonnarens also had two hits, while earning the win in the circle.
The Bulldogs (10-8, 4-2 in district) host Elk City today.
Sterling beats
Rush Springs
STERLING — Morgan Curry gave up just one hit in four innings and Makayla Curry went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs as Sterling beat Rush Springs 9-0 on Monday.
The Tigers (14-2) play Hydro-Eakly and Carnegie today at Hydro-Eakly.
McCarthy fans 11, Geronimo wins
GERONIMO — Geronimo beat Fort Cobb-Broxton 8-6 behind Elizabeth McCarthy’s 11 strikeouts.
McCarthy scored twice, Laken Hughes scored twice Tyla McCaig had 3 RBIs.
The Lady Jays (10-7) play today at Ringling.
— The Constitution staff