Eisenhower boys and MacArthur girls will host a doubleheader of soccer playoff games Tuesday at Cameron Stadium.
The Mac girls play El Reno at 5 p.m., while the Ike boys host Bishop McGuinness immediately after. And while they won't be at home, the Eisenhower girls play a playoff game at Piedmont on Tuesday.
Although they have been district and conference foes in most other sports in recent years, MacArthur and El Reno have not met in girls soccer since 2013. Meanwhile, the Eisenhower boys are making their first playoff appearance in 24 years. Similarly, the Ike girls are in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.
Tickets to each playoff game cost $7 (for adults and students) and may be purchased using GoFan, with a link available at ossaa.com.