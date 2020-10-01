Many area football programs have seen their teams struggle with kicking PATs or field goals, however, Cache has been very fortunate in recent years thanks in great part to the Angiel family.
Nathan Angiel graduated two years ago and was a talented placement specialist during his days at Cache. Then last season Ralph Fawaz was good enough at kicking to earn a football scholarship at Wyoming.
Now there is another Angiel coming to the rescue in senior Eli, and the good news is there is a younger brother, Ben who is learning the kicking ropes while playing with the 8th-grade team.
That puts a smile on Coach Faron Griffin’s face.
“Those boys have all been great for our program,” Griffin said. “Eli is not only our kicker but he plays fullback, linebacker and he punts. His plate is full but he is not afraid of hard work. He does the drills; then will sometimes kick after practice and he’s also been known to come kick in the morning.
“And the great news is his little brother is in the 8th grade and he’s kicking for them. We’re set for a few more years.”
Eli said his background is like many kickers; he started by playing youth soccer.
“I think I started when I was 5 or 6,” the senior said. “I played on a competitive team and liked it but when I got to my freshman season I just stuck with football.”
So, just how much different is kicking a football compared to a soccer ball?
“It actually takes some getting used to at first,” Angiel said. “The key is keeping your eyes on the ball and watching your foot make contact. If you hit it good you pretty much know whether it’s going to be good or not.”
He pointed out another key element in the equation.
“You also need a guy who can snap the ball and you need a holder you can trust,” Angiel said. “My holder is (quarterback) Hunter Glen and he does a great job holding for me. You put a lot of trust in that holder and I think I have one of the best. Plus, if he does have a bad snap, he knows what to do with the ball being he’s a quarterback.”
Angiel’s longest field goal in competition was a 43-yarder his freshman season but he’s already kicked a couple of shorter ones this season as the Bulldogs have raced out to a 3-1 record, including a 1-0 start in district.
“Much of kicking is mental,” he said. “When I kick, I usually put everything into each kick because if somebody gets a finger on it, there’s a better chance it might still go through.”
When Angiel has some free time, he loves to fish for bass. In fact, he’s so competitive he’s a member of a Comanche County high school fishing team.
“I really enjoy fishing, especially when they are hitting spinner baits,” he said. “I caught a 7-pounder at one of the lakes around Cache.”
He admits he’s a junkie when it comes to going to the outdoor stores and checking out the newest fishing gear.
“I love the Lew’s bait casting reels, they are really great to use but they aren’t cheap,” he said. “Their reels are among the best and that’s what I’ve been using.”
Those reels start at around $100 but can run as high as $500 for the professional models.
While Angiel hasn’t decided if he’s going to become a pro angler, that might just be among his choices since he’s not quite sure what he wants to do after graduation.
“My parents want me to go to college but I’m not sure what I’m going to major in,” he said. “I really enjoy science and history but I’m not sure just what direction I will go when I start college.”
Right now, he and the Bulldogs are primed for a 2 p.m. Saturday matchup at Newcastle Racer Stadium which faces north and south, just like Ulrich Stadium.
“That always makes it easier to kick when you can judge the wind,” he said. “Those cross-winds can be really tough at times.”
He’s not sure what the Bulldogs will get to eat on the ride home Saturday but if he doesn’t get full, expect him to make a mad dash to Lawton and Chicken Express.
“That’s my favorite food, the No. 1 combo from Chicken Express,” he said with a big smile showing under his mask. “That is chicken stripes with gravy and fried okra. I can make a great meal out of that.”
His goal Saturday remains simple, he hopes to kick plenty of PATs and save the field goals for a later date. In other words, he’d love for his Bulldogs to not take this one down to the wire like last week’s 28-20 win over Bethany.