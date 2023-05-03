Regional champs

Members of the Sterling Class A Regional championship team pose after fighting through the loser’s bracket to reach the State Tournament that begins Thursday.

 Courtesy

Scanning the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Website can be a daunting job this time of the school year if you are a media member trying to make sure you don’t overlook a team or even an individual at the many competitions slated over the next couple of weeks.

And while some things remain consistent like seeing Fort Cobb-Broxton and Roff primed for another run at a Class B State baseball title, there are changes brewing in one sport in particular and it’s pleasing to see.

