OKLAHOMA CITY — Snyder fought unbeaten Hydro-Eakly on even terms but foul trouble and some missed shots cost the Cyclones in the extra period as the Bobcats earned a 63-55 overtime victory to reach the Class A boys title game at the State Tournament.
Earlier in the day the Hydro-Eakly girls won their semifinal game, thus giving the north-Caddo County school a shot at the rare state title sweep. The Lady Bobcats meet Vanoss at 1 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds Arena, then the Bobcats will play their title game at 8 p.m. against the winner of the late game Friday that matched Garber and Velma-Alma.
Snyder, which had upset No. 1-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton in the Area Tournament and then ousted Vanoss Thursday in the first round, didn't go down without a fight.
The game was nip and tuck until the Bobcats hit a late free throw to earn a 3-point lead with 22 seconds remaining. That was more than enough time for Snyder's Ryan Kelly to race downcourt and launch a bomb from the OSSAA logo to knot the score at 50 and force overtime.
But in the extra period, the Bobcats scored the first four points and when the Cyclones couldn't respond they were forced to foul and in rapid succession, two Snyder players hit the bench and the Bobcats made enough free throws to seal the outcome.