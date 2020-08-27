PLAYER TO WATCH: Ryan Kelly, QB/S, Sr. — Football is a team game. However, in the 8-man ranks especially, one player can take a game over. And Kelly has the ability to be that player. An all-region basketball player who happens to run a sub-4.6 40, he is a tremendous athlete who can run away from the defense and chase down the ball in the air as a DB.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: A talented group of juniors includes multi-talented tailback Jervon Galvan (Jr.), acrobatic receiver Kyson Liles (Jr.) and big lineman Marquise Aiken (Jr.) Also, look for fullback/tight end Ethan Howell (Sr.) to add some power to an offense that should give defenses nightmares. Meanwhile, youngster Tristan Anderson (So.) is an exciting prospect at linebacker and appears to be the QB-in-waiting.
CRUCIAL GAME: Nov. 6 vs. Waurika — This game could very well help decide the district championship, and that might hold more weight than we realize. A second-place finish could mean a second-round playoff matchup with 3-time defending state champion Shattuck. Meanwhile, a district B-3 champ would likely get to be on the other side of the bracket.