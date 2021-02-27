CACHE—Two years ago, legendary former Snyder coach Jerry Geiger looked out to the floor at the Apache Events Center and said, “Give these kids a couple of years and they’ll be contenders.”
That group of kids made a huge statement Friday, stunning No. 1-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton, 52-42, to win the Class A Area III Tournament title and clinch a berth in next week’s state tournament in Oklahoma City.
The sad news, Geiger won’t be there to watch after coming down with COVID and passing away late last year.
One of those young players that Geiger talked about two years was Ryan Kelly. Now, as a senior, the talented guard led the way in the upset by scoring 20 points to lead the balanced Snyder attack.
But it was tough defense that was probably the difference in this game as the Cyclones limited the Mustangs to three treys and also forced 16 Fort Cobb turnovers.
“We preach defense every practice,” head coach Fletcher Reed said. “We knew they had some great shooters including (Kyler) Denton. Ethan Howell wanted that assignment and I thought he did a super job keeping Denton off-balance. We forced him to rush some shots, but all our guys played great defense.”
While Snyder is already making plans for the OKC trip, the Mustangs will get a second chance at reaching another State Tournament when they return tonight at 8 p.m. to face Canute, who beat Caddo, 39-37, in Friday’s afternoon game.
On the girls’ side, Vici advanced to State by beating Caddo, 50-43, in the earlier title game. Caddo girls return tonight at 6 p.m. to face Cheyenne, which edged Empire, 36-34, in the earlier girls’ elimination game.
Snyder on fire early
The large crowd at the Cache High School gym was witness to a dazzling shooting exhibition early as the Cyclones missed just six shots in the first half while establishing a 36-17 lead.
Meanwhile the Mustangs could hardly buy a bucket as they hit just 6 of 31 shots before the break and they committed 10 of their turnovers during the first 16 minutes to allow the Cyclones to bolt out to total command.
But like one might expect out of a Scott Hines team, the Mustangs kept fighting and eventually got within four with 1:53 left in the game.
Kelly, though, took matters into his own hands from that point, making a nice jumper with 1:36 remaining and then sinking six free throws down the stretch as the Mustangs were forced to foul.
Reed, just in his second year of coach, both at Snyder, said he did have some second thoughts in the second half when the Mustangs made their late run.
“Yes, I probably should have just let the guys keep running the offense, because that’s the style they like and are suited to play,” he said. “But I knew we needed to run some clock and try and limit their touches down the stretch.”
Clearly balance was the key as Lance Carter scored 13 and Howell 11 to provide great balance for the Cyclones.
On the other side, Fort Cobb-Broxton standout Ty Eastwood has his normal big game with 25 but the only other Mustang to reach double figures was Denton with 12. Two other Mustangs combined for just five points and on this night that wasn’t enough.
All total the Mustangs hit just 3 of 15 treys under the fierce Snyder pressure.
One thing the win did do was scramble Coach Reed’s weekend.
When asked where he was going to go scout Saturday, he laughed and gave an honest answer.
“To be honest, I hadn’t even thought about it because I just didn’t want to jinx us,” the pleasant young Reed said. “I guess I will have to get the brackets out and do some planning now.”