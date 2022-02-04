With the winter weather Lawton and surrounding areas received on Wednesday and Thursday, Lawton Public Schools announced all Friday athletic events have been postponed.
This includes the scheduled boys and girls basketball games between MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools, who already have seen a set of games against one another get postponed this season. After COVID-19 closed down schools in early January, Mac and Ike’s scheduled basketball games were played on Tuesday. They were scheduled to have the rematches Friday night at MacArthur. No word yet on whether or for which date the contests will be rescheduled.
As for Lawton High’s Saturday games against Douglass, a decision will likely be made on Friday, according to Lawton Public Schools athletic director Gary Dees.