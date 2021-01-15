As they say, karma can bite.
And after losing to El Reno on a put-back on their home floor in the 2018 regional playoffs, MacArthur returned the favor Thursday night when Natalie Smith’s put-back of a missed shot just before the final buzzer won the game for the Highlanders, 61-60.
The emotions of the win were multiplied considering Mac had to overcome a 17-point halftime deficit to win the game.
Their male counterparts didn’t start off nearly as hot as they did last time they played El Reno, but still had an easier time than the girls in a runaway 84-62 win over the Indians, their second win over El Reno in a 5-day span.
Smith caps emotional comeback win for Mac girls over El Reno
No. 5 MacArthur got off to a 7-0 start to begin Thursday’s game with No. 7 El Reno. But that was as good as things would get for the hosts in the first half, as the Indians proceeded to score 30 of the next 36 points. Mac girls coach Otis Gentry’s words to his girls at halftime were simple.
“I told them we’ve got to play defense. Our defense had been our calling card,” Gentry said. “I threatened them with 10’s which is where they have 10 seconds to run across and we run five sets of those and I knew they didn’t want to run those tomorrow because we’ve got a game.”
The team responded and did defend. But just as importantly, the team scored. Azariah Jackson had 17 points while Natalie Smith had 14, including the all-important final basket. However, she wasn’t the original ball-handler on the play. However, she made the play when it mattered.
“She just happened to be in the right spot and she was right on it,” Gentry said.
Mac (8-4) hosts Duncan tonight.
Mac boys use balance to beat El Reno again
The final margin was about the same, but the Highlanders didn’t get out of the gates nearly as quickly as they did on Saturday in the final of the MidFirst Warrior Classic.
MacArthur led by five after one quarter and 10 at halftime. But the game was certainly closer early on than Saturday’s affair, which head coach Marco Gagliardi said isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“It’s good for us to play close games, it’s good for us to play through some adversity,” Gagliardi said. “At the end of the day, that’s still a win over top-10 team in our class.”
While Danquez Dawsey led the way with 26 points, Mac had three other players in double figures. Gagliardi said the offense is free-flowing but it also helps that the team is unselfish and willing to spread the ball around.
“Everybody touches the ball,” Gagliardi said. “They enjoy passing the ball. They enjoy when their teammates make shots.”
The Highlanders (10-2) host Duncan tonight.