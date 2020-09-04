STERLING — Aubree Smith had two home runs and 6 RBIs, helping No. 7 Sterling softball to a 12-1 victory over Fort Cobb-Broxton on Thursday night.
Morgan Curry drove in 3 runs, while Ashlyn Clift and Shelby Spence were each 2 for 3.
On Tuesday, the Tigers went to Hydro for a three-team, round-robin format. The first game saw Sterling top Carnegie 10-0, as Makayla Curry had a home run and 4 RBIs, while Kenley Geiger was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit. The second game saw the hosts pull the upset, as Hydro-Eakly beat Sterling 2-1.
Sterling (16-3) play on Tuesday against Temple.