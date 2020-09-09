TEMPLE — Sterling beat Temple 11-1 behind Aubree Smith's 4 RBIs.
Emma Nunley and Ashlyn Clift each had two hits.
Morgan Curry struck out 12.
Sterling is scheduled to host the Southwest Tournament tournament on Thursday, depending on the weather.
Updated: September 9, 2020 @ 1:27 am
