Hunter Herrin has a plan in place and now all he has to do is catch a few more calves, then enjoy watching his Apache Warriors play football.
Herrin and the remainder of the tie-down ropers made their first runs Tuesday afternoon as the 85th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo started with five hours of slack.
Tonight the rodeo officially opens at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton and continue until Saturday’s final performance.
Herrin roped and tied his calf in 8.8 seconds and then watched as two former world champions went just a little lower. Three-time world champion Caleb Smidt took the first go-round with a 7.8 and Marcos Costa bumped Herrin to third with an 8.5.
All three will return later inn the week after rushing out of Lawton to points east and west.
“I’m heading to Lovington (N.M.) right after we are finished and then I’m heading to Logan (Utah),” Herrin said. “My goal is to go hard for three more weeks and then get home to watch football.”
His son Houston is Apache’s quarterback and dad doesn’t want to miss any of his games. It helps that Herrin is currently ranked No. 6 in the world standings and is in good position with earnings of $106,233.21, giving him a good cushion to qualify for his 13th National Finals Rodeo.
That total allows him to rest his primary grey horse while he’s touring with a young horse he’s been slowly breaking in and preparing for life on the PRCA Tour in the future.
Smidt is in a more vulnerable position as he’s on the NFR bubble in 15th and he’s counting on these final major rodeos to give him another shot at a gold buckle.
Barrel racers opened the slack and struggled with the best time being a 17.49 by Tarryn Lee of St. David, Ariz.
Veteran Riley Duvall of Checotah surged to the first go-round title in the steer wrestling with a 3.6. Tucker Alberts of Howell, Mich., made the long drive pay off with a 3.8 for second in that opening round. Some steer wrestlers made their second runs later in the slack but now many of the best contenders will return during the four regular performance for their second runs.
The team ropers struggled with a host of no times but Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves showed why they are annual challengers with a 5.0. Two other veterans, Jake Cooper and Kollin Von Ahn, were second in that round with a 5.2
Fans can take advantage of a couple of good bargains topped by Wednesday’s $10 carload night; and then Thursday on Tough Enough to Wear pink night to support the Leah Fitch Cancer Center when one ticket will admit a family of four. Advance tickets are on sale for $12 and purchasing those will save fans on the busy Friday and Saturday performances. Tickets at the gate Friday will be $15 and on Saturday they will be $20 at the gate.
Children 5-and-under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.
Advance tickets can be purchased at all Hop N Sack Stores, Crutchers for the West, Atwoods and Hardzogs Gift Shop in Elgin.
Bareback riding has been struggling to boost numbers in recent years, and while there are just 21 entered in Lawton, there are some good ones scheduled including three-time world champion Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, who is scheduled on Friday. Also up Friday are young guns Cole Franks whose dad is the rodeo coach at Clarendon College, and Jess Pope another top young hand. Will Lowe spent many years at the NFR and has won Lawton at least three times in the past and he is also in the field.
Bull riding will feature many youngsters but there are a few veterans in the mix including former National Finals Rodeo qualifier Trey Benton III who is up Wednesday along with talented Cody Teel and Laramie Mosley.
Thursday’s best young riders scheduled are Creek Young and Trey Holston, who both have been winning money at several big rodeos.
Saturday’s top draws will be a couple of area youngsters Sterling’s Chauk Dees who is a former Rangers Rodeo champion, claimed the title in 2019 with a 91.5 on the final ride of the Saturday performance.
And his traveling partner Dekland Garland of Marlow, is a force to be reckoned with after beating all the best to win the rich Dodge City Stampede Sunday night. Garland rode Frontier Rodeo Company’s Glory Days for an 88.5 to beat out several world champions. He won $1,302 for his 85 in the first round and then earned $2,700 for the finals victory, and is average check was $3,551, giving him $7,553 total.