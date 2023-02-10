Just leave it to veteran coach Doug Schumpert to provide a major subject of discussion for state basketball fans as they gather in gymnasiums across the state to launch the Class A and B state playoffs this weekend.
Schumpert’s Anadarko team lost a 4-2 decision to Weatherford Tuesday in a game that the Warriors passed the ball around throughout the game and eventually had their chance at victory with a late 3-point goal that missed the mark.
While those bigger schools don’t begin their playoffs until next week, you can bet that area fans who gather tonight and Saturday will surely be discussing that issue after their normal early arrival to grab the best seats in the house. The issue has been tossed about a great deal of late after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board voted down the proposal by an 8-7 vote at its last meeting.
There probably won’t be any of the area’s top small-school teams playing that slow style of play because most of the teams we’ve seen are up-tempo.
On the girls side the highest ranked team is the Cyril girls at 20-3 and ranked No. 6 in Class A. The only losses for the Lady Pirates have been to a pair of Class 2A teams, Watonga (48-45) and Amber-Pocasset (40-36).
Shane McLemore’s club has been sent to Area I as part of the Cheyenne Regional and they open Saturday at Burns Flat in District 3 action. Both Cyril teams drew byes and will both play the winner of tonight’s Cheyenne/Burns Flat semifinals.
A bulk of the area boys power comes in Class A where Apache (8), Velma-Alma (11), Cyril (13), and Carnegie (16) are all ranked and have some talented players to display.
Apache boys are the top seed in the same regional as Cyril but the Warriors will travel to Canute where they have the bye and will face the Canute/Binger-Oney winner for the title on Saturday.
Carnegie boys have the bye at Carnegie for District 6 in the Geronimo Regional and will play either Geronimo or Hydro-Eakly on Saturday for the title.
While the bulk of the Class A teams are in Area I, there are three in Area II and all three are competing at Velma-Alma in District 6 of the Okarche Regional.
Both games tonight match Fletcher and Sterling girls at 6 p.m. and then the boys at 7:30. The two winners will then have to battle the V-A teams on Saturday.
Once again the premier boys power in Class B is top-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton which has rattled off a 22-1 record with the lone loss coming to 4A power Newcastle. The Mustangs will also have the home-court edge for the district tournament with Paoli and Maysville playing tonight for the right to challenge the hosts on Saturday.
Big Pasture boys played their way into the host of District 8 but they have to win twice in one of the rare four-team districts. Big Pasture and Temple boys play at 6 p.m. Friday and Chattanooga and Ryan play at 7:30 p.m. in the other boys semifinals.
Last night the girls played their first-round games with Chatty facing Big Pasture and Temple and Ryan girls playing in the other semifinal.