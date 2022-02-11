Although there were only a handful of games involving area teams, the Oklahoma high school basketball playoffs officially got underway on Thursday, with some Class A and B district tournaments starting.
The Tipton and Mt. View-Gotebo girls each were eliminated in their respective district tournaments, with Tipton losing to Blair, 39-25, and MVG falling on their home floor to Sweetwater, 45-40.
The rest of the opening-round district games will get underway tonight, as 16 area schools will begin their hunt for state championships. Among the local favorites to make tournament runs in Class A on the boys side are Cyril and Snyder, both of whom made last year’s state tournament. The Mt. View-Gotebo boys, No. 2 in Class B, were also state quarterfinalists a year ago, while No. 7 Indiahoma and No. 8 Fort Cobb-Broxton are also expecting deep playoff runs.
On the girls side, Cyril is ranked in the top 10 of Class A, while Geronimo and Sterling had strong showings at the Comanche County Tournament.