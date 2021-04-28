FORT COBB — Two of the top Class A baseball teams in the state — both of whom — happen to be from Southwest Oklahoma — will host regional tournaments beginning Thursday.
The No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton Mustangs host Snyder at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the winner facing the winner of Ripley and Union City. Meanwhile, No. 5 Sterling hosts a regional and will play Velma-Alma at 11 a.m., with Empire and Shattuck the other two teams in the double-elimination regional.
In Class B, Mountain View-Gotebo plays regional host Lookeba-Sickles on Thursday, with the winner to face the winner of Duke and Granite.
In the slow-pitch ranks, Sterling and Fort Cobb-Broxton are in the same Class 2A regional, which is hosted by Binger-Oney. The Mustangs play the hosts at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with Sterling playing Kremlin-Hillsdale at 2:15 p.m. In Class 5A, Cache plays North Rock Creek in the Sulphur Regional at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. Unlike in baseball, two teams from each slow-pitch regional advance to the state tournament.