It sure wasn’t pretty but after two tough games on back-to-back nights, Lawton High School’s boys were able to claim the 6A Regional title on their own court, nipping Edmond Santa Fe, 60-56.
The Wolverines sure weren’t conventional on the night, hitting just six two-point buckets and 13 treys, but in the end that was just enough to offset the more conventional Santa Fe crew which hit just one trey on the night.
The Wolverines really didn’t pull it out until the final minutes, mounting a 20-14 scoring edge in the fourth to take the victory.
In that frame several players hit big buckets but Sep Reece had the most, putting seven of his 22 points in the books in the fourth to help his team advance in the winner’s bracket.
But he had plenty of help as Jaylen Swift scored 13, Marty Perry 12 and LaQuan Williams 12.
Now the Wolverines will start preparing for an Area Tournament title game against Edmond Memorial, a team LHS lost to back in December’s Edmond Open. That game will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at a site that will be determined today by the OSSAA.