Slow week for scoring

League scores were at an all time low this week but giving credit where credit is due, congratulations to Michael Gillian who shot 643 with a 246 closer to lead league play for high series.

Gillian’s set was from the Roudy Bunch at Thunderbird Lanes, as was the next highest series of 634, bowled by Jimmy Bomboy, who after a 140 start, he had 246 and 248 to make up the series.

