Looking over last week’s league reports there were only a very few high scores rolled as we said good-bye to 2022 and hello to 2023.
Keeping his pace over the course of the last three weeks, Mark Hill escorted us out of 2022 with a 730 series from the TNT league session on Dec. 29th.
Games of 226, 247 and 257 put Hill at the top of the charts for the 730 series that follows back to back 731 series’ posted in the two previous weeks.
The Guys and Dolls was the last league to bowl in 2022 and though there was not a whole lot of fan-fare, the week’s two highest games of 279 came from this league.
Mark Olson missed perfection by a frame with a 279 for game two and Andrew Petering found one for game three, ending his year on a good note.
As for the ladies, Brenda Lathe posted a 256 during the TNT league mentioned above that earned high game of the week recognition but high series went to Andrea Halstead for a Guys and Dolls fin-ish of 676 on games of 189, 234 and 253.
It was two leagues and three days into 2023 before we saw our first 700 series of the New Year, a product of the Tuesday Night Mixed league where Noah Ellis, still reeling with excitement from his first 300 game of a couple of weeks ago, found the zone and went 230, 243 and 242 for a 715.
Here’s to a great 2023 bowlers.
Don Ginter Jr. took first place for the year ending Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes with an 819 for series with his handicap.
Cleo Travis was the second place winner with 814 and Roy Johnson walked away in third place with 811.
Diane Frame was the winner in the women’s division with a 790 series, followed by Sue Avis, 755.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 759, Dave Yett, 726, Tommy Bennett, 712 and Don Ginter Jr., 696.
Strike pot ticket winners included Don Ginter Jr., James Halstead, Barry Morris and Roy Olson and
Winners in the Mystery Doubles contest were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Don Ginter Jr., /Diane Frame, 560
Gm. 1, 2nd – Marshall Miller/Sue Avis, 532
Gm. 2, 1st – Kathy Zerbe/Roy Olson, 557
Gm. 2, 2nd – Don Ginter Jr., /Diane Frame, 548
Gm. 3, 1st – Michael Sneed/Roy Johnson, 526
Gm. 3, 2nd – Charles Norman/Dave Yett, 525
None of the Special Challenge Shots were touched.
Those who tried included Roy Olson who busted going for the “21 Jackpot”, Robert Lansberry who got a seven count and then a nine count in “Match Play” and James Halstead cleaned the gutter trying for a two count to match his “Pill Draw”.
Dave Yett was all in with a big strike looking for a “Snake Bite” split and Kathy Zerbe left the #1 pin, along with friends of pin #2, #4 and #7 trying for Waldo.
And lastly, Michael Sneed left the #10 going for the 1-2-3-6-10 spare conversion in the “Make That Spare” Challenge.
Join the fun every Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to par-ticipate but do not have to be in a senior league.