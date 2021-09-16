Size, film study help make Ferguson one of Eisenhower’s more versatile defenders

Whether it’s in college recruiting or the NFL Draft, when people are trying to project football players to the next level, plenty of emphasis is placed on measurables — size, speed, leaping ability.
But it’s often the things that can’t be summed up by quantitative data — work ethic, instincts, intelligence — that separate good players from great ones.
At 6’3, Khalil Ferguson is one of the tallest cornerbacks on the Eisenhower roster. He’s been a starter since his sophomore year. But perhaps his best attributes are his understanding of the position and his willingness to get better.
“I sit in my room most of the time and watch film of guys and try to apply what they do to my game,” Ferguson said.
When players are drafted into the NFL, another area of importance beyond physical gifts is the ability to fit a particular scheme. Some cornerbacks are more suited to playing man-to-man coverage, while others are better in a zone scheme. Eisenhower runs a little bit of both, and Ferguson has some NFL All-Pros he likes to emulate when it comes to each.
“I usually look at (New England Patriots cornerback) Stephon Gilmore, a great corner in zone,” Ferguson said. “And then, I’d say Tre’Davious White (of the Buffalo Bills), a good man corner.”
As a senior, Ferguson is becoming more comfortable with the role of leader, day by day. Some of that has come naturally, being the oldest of five children. And while there are differences between the two, he learns to take what he learns on the field and apply it off the field.
“I feel like I’ve had to work into this, try to learn from the people who came before me,” Ferguson said. “I just to try translate that stuff to my siblings too.”
Off the field, Khalil said his favorite subject in school is probably math, though it might be in writing where his future lies.
“If I get the opportunity to play (college) football, I’ll play football,” he said. “But if not, I want to go to college, get my degree in journalism. I just like to write, love writing.”