OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite the abrupt end of the high school basketball season due to the coronavirus, a few Southwest Oklahoma products could suit up as prep players once more, even if it’s not for their school.
Six local basketball players, three boys and three girls, were selected this week by the Oklahoma Coaches Association to participate in its annual All-State games. If the games are allowed to be played, they will be played July 24 and 25 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
Two big men will represent Lawton, as MacArthur’s Leontaye McClennon and Lawton High’s Ashawnti Hunter were both named to the large school West team. McClennon averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders and helped them reach a second consecutive Class 5A state tournament. Hunter finished up a fabulous career by powering LHS to one of the best seasons in school history, as the Wolverines lost just three times in the regular season.
Cyril’s Jakobie Kaesemeyer made the small West roster after leading the Pirates in scoring during a season in which the defending champs were ranked No. 1 in Class A for much of the season.
Another 2019 state champion makes the girls large school team as Anadarko’s Averi Zinn added to her growing list of honors. Fletcher’s Jordan Bloomfield and Comanche’s Brooklin Bain will team up on the small West squad. Bloomfield averaged more than 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 steals per contest as the Wildcats finished the season 18-9. Bain averaged more than 20 points and eight boards per game for the Indians.
The OCA also named its All-Star teams by classification this week, and all six of the All-State selections made their respective All-Star teams as well. Eisenhower’s Anjoley Clayton made the Class 5A girls team after averaging better than 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the Eagles as they made their fourth consecutive state tournament. Clayton was joined on the Class 5A team by Duncan’s Abbi Price, as well as the Altus duo of Annie Petzold and Jerzey Ybarra.
The Class B team featured Hannah Givens and Bryce Braley of Chattanooga, as well as Big Pasture’s Jordyn Tinsley. Carnegie’s Linda Ramnarine made the Class 2A All-Star team, as did Mangum’s Hadli Shelby.
McClennon was joined by Duncan’s Preston Weaks on the Class 5A boys team, while Anadarko’s Cash Novotny made the Class 4A boys squad. Tyler Toyekoyah of Carnegie was named to the Class 2A team, while Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Brennan Phy and Velma-Alma’s Morgan Cox made Class A. Big Pasture’s Connor Powell made the Class B team.