Heat is the number one cause for summer medical calls at Texas Parks. The soaring temperatures and exertion of park visitors can sometimes be a lethal combination.
Texas Parks and Wildlife offers these six “hacks” to help make your summertime fun less heat dangerous:
1. Hydrate- It’s important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour in the heat to replenish your body and prevent dehydration. Don’t forget to bring enough for your four-legged family members too.
2. Block the Rays- Apply a generous amount of sunscreen or sunblock before heading outdoors. Be sure to reapply every couple of hours, and after swimming or sweating.
3. Dress Smart- Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing; a hat, correct shoes, sunscreen and wet bandanas to keep you cool while in the sun. For pets, protect paws against blistering by hitting the trails during cooler times of the day when the ground isn’t hot or by putting booties on pets to help shield paws from the hot ground. Touch the pavement or ground with the back of your hand. If you cannot hold it there for five seconds, the surface is too hot for your dog’s paws.
4. Stay Salty- Food helps keep up energy and replace salt lost from sweating. Eating snacks such as jerky, granola, trail mix, tuna and dried fruit is a fantastic way to nourish your body while on the trails.
5. Buddy System- Two brains are better than one. It’s beneficial to have someone with you in hot conditions so you can look after each other on the trail. With high temperatures hitting Texas, heat-related illnesses are common and having a friend around to help recognize the early symptoms can save you from getting sick.
6. Plan Ahead- Study the map and have it with you. Average hikers move at 2 miles per hour, so allow yourself plenty of time to avoid hiking in the heat of the day. Make sure to rest in a cool or shaded area to recover from the heat if necessary. It is also a good idea to let someone know your plan before you hit the trails and what time you should be back. That way, if you become lost, people know where to look.
New Turkey dates set
In a special meeting June 28, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission approved significant changes for wild turkey hunting season dates and bag limits. The changes will become effective for the fall 2021 wild turkey season going forward. They are:
• Restricting fall archery harvest to one tom only statewide; the fall seasonal limit is one tom only for gun and archery seasons combined.
• Restricting fall gun season method of take to shotgun only in all counties currently open to fall turkey gun hunting.
• Setting spring turkey season dates as April 16 to May 16 statewide.
• Restricting spring turkey harvest limit to one tom only statewide.
• Setting spring youth turkey season as the Saturday and Sunday before opening day of the regular statewide spring turkey season.
Bill Dinkines, Wildlife Division Chief for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, provided the Department’s recommendation to Commissioners following a presentation by Eric Suttles, Southeast Region Wildlife Supervisor. The presentation covered wild turkey population declines, hunting statistics, and results from a hunter survey that produced more than 5,000 comments — an all-time high for hunter input on a proposed change. Commissioners also received a letter of support from the National Wild Turkey Federation, and heard from a hunter suggesting statewide changes probably were not needed.
Prior to the staff-recommended proposal being adopted, Rules Committee Chairman James Barwick made a motion to maintain the one-tom county limit but allow resident hunters to take a second tom as long as at least one of the toms was taken with archery equipment. Barwick’s proposal also limited nonresidents to one tom. His motion was seconded but subsequently voted down 4-3 after being discussed. At that point, a motion was made and seconded to adopt the proposal put forth by Wildlife Department staff, and it was adopted by a 5-2 vote.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Director J.D. Strong pointed out that Commissioners will be able to evaluate the changes after the next fall and spring turkey seasons and make further changes to expand or restrict turkey harvest by resolution at any time.
In other business, Commissioners approved emergency rules to prohibit overnight camping on the Barren Fork Wildlife Management Area.
Monday’s special meeting was called after Commissioners tabled the turkey resolution June 7 in the interest of making the most informed decision possible and looking further into the available data and public comment.
After the meeting, Strong said the turkey season rule changes were extremely difficult decisions. “I’m confident that the proposal passed today gives us the best chance of improving our wild turkey population while at the same time providing our hunters with the most opportunity possible.
“I am really grateful for all the great work by our biologists in providing the best data available, the unprecedented amount of public comments from passionate hunters, and the thoughtful deliberation by our Wildlife Conservation Commission. We can always review and adjust as we closely monitor reproductive success, hunter harvest and other measures going forward.
“We’re also excited to launch over $1.3 million in new research projects that will help augment our understanding of the complex dynamics that go into a thriving turkey population.”
ODWC Assistant Director Wade Free said the tremendous response from hunters to the survey seeking public opinion was very valuable to biologists, Commissioners and staff in formulating these rule changes. “We were impressed with the public’s input, which we consider an important part in making the best wildlife management decisions.”
Gamebird brood app helps researchers
People can help scientists collect data about upland game birds by using the Gamebird Brood Observation Application, produced by Oklahoma State University. The app helps track brood survival and hatches of several species in Oklahoma, including wild turkeys. The data helps the Wildlife Department better forecast hunting season dates and helps with research, as well.
To download the free app, visit the app store on your Android or Apple device. Search for “Gamebird brood.” Once it is installed, you should find the icon on your home screen. Then, anytime you are outdoors this spring and observe a brood, you can simply open the app and click on the species you saw: wild turkey, scaled quail, prairie-chicken, bobwhite, or pheasant.
For your observation report, you will be asked for some information, such as:
• how many adults and how many chicks/poults you saw
• how many were you unsure of the age
• county of your observation
• any additional comments
Contributors are asked to complete their report in the field on the day of observation; otherwise the data could be skewed.
For more information, email ODWC’s Upland Game Biologist Tell Judkins at tell.judkins@odwc.ok.gov.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below average, 74 and clear. Walleye good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows around main lake and rocks. White bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and minnows around main lake and rocks. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait around flats and sand bar. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation rising, high 70’s and cloudy. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and shad around main lake, points and good on juglines. Saugeye fair on sassy shad and small lures around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carrol, game warden stationed in Comanche County. All floodgates open 16 inches.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above average, 80’s and cloudy. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around channels and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation rising, water high 70’s and cloudy. Saugeye fair on sassy shad, small lures and worms around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carrol, game warden stationed in Comanche County. 2 floodgates open 6 inches.
Tom Steed: Elevation below normal and 76. Blue and channel catfish fair on stinkbait around creek channels, points and rocks. White, striped (hybrid) and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows around main lake, points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, 70’s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around channels and main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and top water around coves, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.