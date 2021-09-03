Sometimes the best-laid plans go out the window in a hurry, and most often the result is an unimpressive performance by those who are left to take on new roles.
Thursday night, Lawton High School appeared to be in trouble early when running back Tyron Amaker tweaked an ankle and sat out the remainder of the game. However, no problem, because all his replacement, senior Devin Simpson, did was rush for 182 yards on just 11 carries to spark the Wolverines to an impressive 39-7 victory over the shocked Duncan Demons who had no answer defensively against the LHS offense.
“If you had told me Amaker was going to go out early and that we were going to have to move Simpson over there to running back I would have thought we’d be in trouble,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “I’m so proud of this bunch because we got some bad breaks on some penalties but our defense just kept making big plays and giving us the ball back. This was a big win for these guys.”
And it didn’t just stop there, as freshman Nathan Jones came on in the second half and rushed for 94 yards on five carries, one of those being a 57-yard touchdown scamper down the LHS sideline, tight-roping as a host of Demons were unable to bring him down.
“He’s a freshman and he is going to be special,” Breeze said. “It’s nice to have those quality backs out there ready when they are needed. I also thought our line did a good job. We were able to mix some guys in there and that kept them fresh. I thought we were better physical than they were and that made a difference in the second half.”
The Demons didn’t help their own cause, giving away three fumbles, giving LHS good field position several times.
LHS had to go just 54 yards to score its first touchdown as Amaker was able to carry three straight times inside the 11-yard-line to get the first TD of the season. Joseph Kim added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Duncan came back to tie the game on a 64-yard drive capped by a Kenny Garland touchdown run from 8 yards out.
LHS countered in a hurry as Simpson broke free for a 32-yard run to set up the score, which quarterback Davarius Hardy got from one yard out.
Then came a huge series as the Demons drove to the LHS 47 before stalling out and missing on a fourth-down passing attempt, giving the Wolverines the ball just inside Duncan territory. One the second play of the drive Simpson broke over the left side after a nice trap block and found a huge hole. He raced to the touchdown and Kim’s PAT made it 20-6 at the halftime.
“That big defensive stop was really what turned this thing around for good,” Breeze said. “We stop them and take the ball back and then we go down there on a couple of plays and put that one into the end zone. I think in the second half we just did a good job not allowing them to get much going and the defense made sure we got good field position several times. The defense really complimented out offense tonight.”
If the game wasn’t over at halftime, it was when LHS connected on long pass play and then put the game away when Simpson carried four straight times to complete a 91-yard touchdown drive that came with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
Duncan had a couple of time=consuming drives but neither reached paydirt and when Jones tacked on his nifty touchdown run, the celebration began.
LHS rushed for 335 yards on 32 carries and the Demons were unable to counter due to the three fumbles and a couple of costly fourth-down plays that failed to confuse the LHS defense.