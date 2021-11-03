This was supposed to be Devin Simpson’s season.
The Lawton High senior was set to be one of the top players and leaders for the Wolverines in 2021, and started off strong with a 182-yard rushing performance in the season’s opening game.
But two games later, all the momentum and merriment was shattered with one tackle and one hit to Simpson’s knee, triggering a feeling the 5’9, 165-pounder had never felt before.
“I was just like, ‘Whoa, what was that? I can’t move my leg now, I can’t get up,’” Simpson said. “I was just in pain and then I saw my team kind of deflate.”
Simpson had torn his meniscus. While the pain isn’t the same as a tear of the ACL or MCL, as it is possible to play through a meniscus tear, it is often advised against by medical specialists because of risk of further damage. Simpson was given a grim prognosis from doctors.
“The doctor didn’t want any contact, no running, just straight therapy and allow it to heal,” Simpson said.
But Simpson continued to show up to workouts, practice and even though he sat out the next five games, was there on Friday nights for his teammates. Then, this past Friday night against Deer Creek-Edmond, Simpson returned to the field for the first time since the injury. He had three catches for 14 yards, though the Wolverines lost the game. But the real impact was emotionally. Head coach Ryan Breeze said there was a visible lift in the team when Simpson stepped onto the Cameron Stadium turf.
“I felt happy. It’s my senior year and I never knew when I was going to get to touch the field again,” Simpson said. “I was excited, my family was excited. They were surprised, because they didn’t know if I’d be able to.”
Family members being at his sporting events has been a common theme for much of Simpson’s life. Over the past five to six years, the Simpsons have traveled all over the country for AAU track, basketball and 7-on-7 football tournaments. Long car rides allow the Devin and his three siblings a chance to do what they do best — joke around, listen to music and enjoy each other’s company.
“We have a lot of bonding time,” Simpson said. “When we don’t go out, we just be at home, watching movies, we dance, listen to music and eat, that’s really it.”
This Friday will in all likelihood be Simpson’s final football game for LHS. Going forward, he’d love to continue playing football and running track. The injury might have complicated things. But regardless, Simpson seems at peace.
“God has a different route for me,” he said. “So I’m gonna follow that route.”