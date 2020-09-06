Registration is open for the first-ever Tour de Fort Sill cycling event, which precedes the Fort Sill Outdoor Expo.
Cyclists will meet at the Fort Sill Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) Lodge (BLDG 7451) at 6 a.m. for check in. Cycling begins at 7 a.m.
Registration closes Sept. 25. Cost is $25 and includes the cost of a race shirt.
Registration can be completed by visiting the Financial Management Division in the Welcome Center (BLDG 4700).
For more information regarding the Outdoor Expo or Tour de Fort Sill, please call LETRA at (580) 442-5858 or visit sill.armymwr.com.