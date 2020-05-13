FORT SILL — Entries are being accepted for the 15th annual Fort Sill Retiree Council benefit golf tournament, which will be held at Fort Sill Golf Course on Friday, June 5.
Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m. and the first groups will tee off at 8:30 a.m..
The 4-person scramble event is limited to 22 teams (or 88 players) and all team members’ names should be submitted no later than June 1. Singles are welcome and will be placed in a team on the day of the tournament. The cost is $60 per player, which covers cart, green fees, range balls, lunch and door prizes.
The tournament is open to military and civilians alike. Teams who finish first, second and third will be awarded prizes. Additional prizes will be available for holes in one, longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin and a putting contest.
All proceeds are used to purchase materials and supplies to make wooden riangular “flag box” frames for retirees from Fort Sill, as well as cover expenses associated with the annual Fort Sill Retiree Appreciation Day celebration.
You may make checks out to the Fort Sill Retiree Council, and mail them to Fort Sill Retiree Council, PO Box 33688, Fort Sill, OK 73503.
You may contact Jenny Clement at 695-9172 or Jim Gonzalez at 591-1055 for more information.