Registration is open for several fall sports being presented by the City of Lawton Parks & Recreation Department.
Sign-ups for youth football, flag football and volleyball opened on Tuesday, with registration available online at www.teamsideline.com/lawton.
Shane Huck, sports supervisor for the Lawton Parks & Recreation Department, said the leagues will defer to the City of Lawton’s guidelines as it pertains to rules regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols. That means that as long as there is no mask mandate from the City of Lawton, players and spectators will not be required at events.
Flag Football
Registration for 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups is open through August 23, with late registration available between Aug. 24-31. The age cutoff date is September 1 of the current year. The registration fee is $25 per player ($30 for late registration). The season is held from September to November and includes 8 regular-season games plus playoffs.
Tackle Football
Player and team registration for 10U and 12U age groups is open through August 23, with late registration available between Aug. 24-31. The age cutoff date is September 1 of the current year. The registration fee is $25 per player ($30 for late registration). The season is held from September to November and includes 8 regular-season games plus playoffs.
Volleyball
Registration for 10U, 12U and 14U age groups is open through August 23, with late registration available between Aug. 24-31. The age cutoff date is September 1 of the current year. The registration fee is $25 per player ($30 for late registration). The season is held from September to November and includes 8 regular-season games plus playoffs.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Sports Department at 580-581-3400.