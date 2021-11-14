Registration is open for the 15th annual Jingle Jog 5K Run and One-Mile Walk, set to be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Elmer Thomas Park at 3 p.m. The race benefits Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Foster Children (CASA), and will have medals for the top 3 finishers in each age group and category, new door prizes and two children's bicycles up for grabs.
For those who sign up before Dec. 11, the entry fee is $25, and includes a Jingle Jog t-shirt. Those who sign up after Dec. 11 must pay $30 and don't get the complimentary shirt.
Registration may be done online at active.com by searching "Jingle Jog" in the search bar. For more information, contact Jerry Nottingham at 580-695-7028.