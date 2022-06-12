Registration is open for the annual Gridiron Golf Classic scramble golf tournament, benefiting the Lawton Athletic Foundation.
The annual golf scramble is slated to be held Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lawton Country Club. There will shotgun starts at both 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with lunch provided at 11 a.m. Registration fees are $125 for the individual or $500 per foursome. Participants have the option on the registration form to choose to which Lawton high school and which sport their donation will go.
Last year’s event raised $60,000 for the Lawton Athletic Foundation, which distributes the money to the athletic departments of Eisenhower, MacArthur and Lawton High Schools.
There are also ample sponsorship opportunities for anyone wanting to get their business exposure during Lawton Public Schools’ premier athletic fundraiser event. Each sponsorship package includes lunch, as well as other inclusions dependent upon the package.
The hole-in-one package (cost of $100) ensures one hole will contain sponsor either the name of the sponsor or a former coach/athlete the donor/sponsor would like to honor. The media package ($300) includes advertising by Oklahoma Sports Network for every football game played by all three LPS teams this fall. The par package ($1,000) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship and a banner recognizing the sponsor/group. The birdie package ($2,500) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship, banner recognizing the sponsor/group and an advertising spot with OSN. The eagle package ($5,000) covers the sponsorship cost of one team, hole sponsorship, banner recognizing an individual, recognition on Lawton Athletic Foundation correspondence and an advertising spot with OSN. Finally, the double eagle package ($10,000) covers two teams, an individual banner, name on LAP correspondence, an OSN spot and sponsorship of two holes, including a par 3 hole sponsorship.
There is also the legacy program, which includes a $5,000 commitment over the next five years, with all funds invested with the Lawton Athletic Foundation. Once the fund reaches a viable level, the LAF will begin awarding yearly $500 scholarships to one male and one female student athlete per Lawton high school.
This year’s Gridiron Golf Classic is sponsored by Lawton Classic Chevrolet, Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal, Johnny & Kaye Owens Family/Johnny Owens Properties, LLC, Expressway ALON Gas & Service Ctr., Rusty & Debbie Green, Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, LLC, and Jason Wells.
For more information, contact Mike Moore at 580-695-8867 or okcoach10@sbcglobal.net or Barry Beauchamp at 580-695-0224 or DWRFOS@gmail.com