Most every golf fan has watched at least some of the major tournaments at Pinehurst’s famed Course No. 2 which has brought many a professional golfer to their knees.
Pinehurst No. 2’s list of major events include the 1994 U.S. Senior Open, 1991 and 92 PGA Tour Championships; the 1951 Ryder Cup matches; the 1999 and 2005 U.S. Open Championship and the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Open Women’s Open Championships.
Last week the Pinehurst complex hosted the 2022 Teen Championships and two Lawton golfers–Zachary Siaca and Dan Downey–had qualified for the opportunity to test their skills and after all was said and done, Siaca had claimed the 15-18 Boys championship with an amazing 209 total, 7-under-par and six shots ahead of his closest competitor. Downey also qualified to play No. 2 but wasn’t able to finish among the leaders.
“The way they work it, we played Pinehurst No. 4 for a pair of qualifying rounds and the top 50 percent earned the right to play Pinehurst No. 2 for the final round,” Siaca said. “Pinehurst No. 4 didn’t have a great deal of rough and the fairways were wider. But on No. 2 there were more bushes and trouble off the fairways and if you missed them it was tough.”
But that’s where Siaca did his damage.
“They had us playing No. 2 at nearly 7,000 yards; most of the tees were pretty far back,” he said. “I didn’t hit the ball well off the tees but I was able to get up and down and that’s what helped me win. I have always had a good short game and while I was missing a bunch of fairways, my short game was why I was able to win.”
Siaca wound up shooting rounds of 67-72-70 for his 209 total, giving him plenty of room ahead of runner-up Sterling Hurd, another United States golfer. There were also golfers from Jamaica, Puerto Rica and several other countries.
The former Lawton High School golfer, who signed with Cameron, is a native Lawtonian and eager to stay here and play for the Aggies.
“I was born and raised here,” Siaca said. “I think I started playing competitive golf in the fifth grade but I always had a club in my hand when I was younger. I’m basically self-taught. I have had a couple of people mentor me, mostly on the mental part of the game. Plus I was always trying to play with older players who could challenge me.
“I try to practice every evening and play two or three times a week but sometimes it’s challenging to juggle work and workouts. I play at Fort Sill (Golf Club), the Lawton Country Club and The Territory and I will be playing more and more there since that’s where Cameron practices.”
The decision to sign with Cameron Coach Austin Phillips seemed pretty easy for Siaca.
“Our coach has really signed some great new players and he’s eager to get the season going,” Siaca said. “It was a great option for me because coach is always moving and trying to improve the program in any way he can. There is a good deal of excitement with the players.”
In 2021-22, the Aggie men had one of their best seasons in recent history, Phillips’ first year at the helm. Cameron finished the spring at No. 27 in the nation and No. 4 in the South Central Region by Golfstat. The Aggies finished third in the stroke play part of the new LSC Championship format and lost 4-1 in the medal match; they then placed 13th at the Super Regional.
Phillips was named the LSC Coach of the Year and his team set multiple program records, including scoring average (289.67), total birdies (528), total eagles (20), and low 18-hole round vs. par (-16). Freshman Hamish Murray was also named the LSC Freshman of the Year.
Siaca hopes his accomplishments will spur more youngsters to pick up the game and he’s even helped with some youth camps.
“It would have been nice to have a full team make it to the state tournament but Dan and I made it along with Jayden Ellis,” Siaca said of the Class 6A State Tournament. “We all finished among the top 50 but yes, it would be nice to see more young players coming up and helping the local high school teams. I think those youth camps and tournaments will help. Bobby Taylor and Marco (Gagliardi) have really been working to make the sport grow in Lawton.”
While Siaca hopes his game will continue to improve and give him a chance at the professional ranks, he’s also thinking about other options.
“I would love to become an architect or engineer,” he said. “I have a couple of classes at Cameron that are pre-engineering classes and I’ve already had some at the Vo-Tech (Great Plains Technical School) and I have enjoyed those. I just think those fields would be a great career for me.”
For now, the National Championship has put his golf career front and center and with the talented group at Cameron, the outlook seems very promising.
Siaca said, “I think we will have a good team and a good deal of competition among us and I’m eager to get the season going.”