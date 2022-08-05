Pinehurst thrills

Lawton’s Zachary Siaca, right, captured the 2022 Teen National Championship recently at famed Pinehurst No. 2, shooting 7-under-par to win by three shots. Lawton High School teammate Dan Downey, left, also qualified for the tournament and reached the final round as well during the tough event that featured players from across the United States and several foreign countries.

 Courtesy Kimber Downey

Most every golf fan has watched at least some of the major tournaments at Pinehurst’s famed Course No. 2 which has brought many a professional golfer to their knees.

Pinehurst No. 2’s list of major events include the 1994 U.S. Senior Open, 1991 and 92 PGA Tour Championships; the 1951 Ryder Cup matches; the 1999 and 2005 U.S. Open Championship and the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Open Women’s Open Championships.

Recommended for you