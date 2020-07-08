As of right now, the 82nd Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo is set to carry on as planned from Aug. 5-8, with as many fans as the Lawton Rangers Arena will be allowed to house.
Of course, the first four words of that sentence are the most operative, as things could change during the next four weeks.
Lawton Rangers President Tom Phillips said on Tuesday that the annual rodeo will still be held as usual, despite the City of Lawton’s announcement that the city’s annual birthday celebration — which is typically intertwined with the rodeo — has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been doing good in Comanche County. If you look, we only have about 50 cases currently in Comanche County,” Phillips said. “So I’m not too terribly worried.”
Registration for cowboys, riders and ropers opens up today and continues through Saturday. Based on the emails and messages he’s already received, Phillips anticipates participation numbers to be as good as any year in recent memory. With so many rodeos having been canceled this year, riders and trying to register and ride wherever they can.
“A lot of cowboys haven’t gotten to ride a lot this year,” Phillips said. “They’re hungry, they’re trying to get points and make it to the finals.”
As numbers have started to improve in Southwest Oklahoma, some sporting events and gatherings have come back, but with limited attendance. However, that will apparently not be the case at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Phillips said the current plan is to sell the same number of general admission tickets as usual (the Lawton Rangers arena seats close to 8,500 people) and “leave it up to the fans” as to how they want to handle social distancing. Phillips said the committee still has two scheduled meetings between now and the start of the rodeo, giving committee members a chance to re-evaluate things if there is another spike in the next month.
“Some of us have fears there will be low (attendance) numbers, we have others who think the numbers will be over the top,” Phillips said. “We’ve been keeping an eye on the case numbers and trying to be safe.”
The Rangers Rodeo is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. each night. Advance tickets are $12 per person for each night. Wednesday night is $5 carload night ($5 covers the cost of all persons in a vehicle), Thursday and Friday night are $15 per night and Saturday is $20. Children aged 6-12 get in for $6 each night, while children 5 and younger get in for free.
For more information, call 678-9579.