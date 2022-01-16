The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show is the largest trade show of its kind in the world to support an $7.8 billion industry, took the year off last year and went virtual, but it is back this week in Las Vegas.
The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) is the once-a-year gathering place for anything outdoors—manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, publishers and wildlife conservation organizations. It’s where a passion for firearms, ammunition and outdoors equipment, plus the industry’s unified support for the Second Amendment, are on display.
The SHOT Show is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. The show generates millions of the dollars in revenue that funds NSSF programs and services that help “promote, protect and preserve” hunting and the shooting sports.
Among those programs sponsored by the NSSF are Project ChildSafe, the industry’s firearm safety education program; Operation Secure Store, which helps firearm retailers prevent thefts; and First Shots, which provides introductions to target shooting.
The 2022 SHOT Show runs Tuesday, January 18, through Friday, January 21, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. The 2022 SHOT Show will have more than 2,400 exhibitors on the exhibit floor from all 50 states and more than 115 countries.
More than 2,400 exhibitors will participate in this week’s show. With hundreds of new and improved products to be showcased. The SHOT Show boasts 13.9 miles of aisles, a distance more than half a marathon.
This is the 44th annual SHOT Show. The first SHOT Show was in 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2021 show was virtual due to the pandemic
With so many items being displayed, we cannot talk about all the new items at this year’s show, but here is a short list of some of the things catching our eye:
TactaLoad gunstock – ($129) – The TactaLoad FLASH 5 gunstock is a revolutionary new product unlike anything the firearm industry has ever seen. The FLASH 5 gunstock was designed with the shooter in mind to address an all too common problem of limited ammunition capacity with the pump action shotgun platform. The FLASH 5 stock addresses this problem by providing 5 additional shells, in the most convenient location, to reload fast! Our unique, patented design incorporates an internal magazine that offers the shooter instant access to ammunition. Not only does the FLASH 5 protect ammunition from the elements and risk of damage, its ergonomic ingenuity proves to be the fastest option when reloading.
The Rear Versa Cleaver – ($30) — Look no further for the most versatile in fixed blade knives. The Reapr Versa CLEAVR cleaver knife for meat cutting, vegetable and more is perfect for most any use. Take it on the trail and use it as a mini axe or machete to help clear brush. Take it camping to help whittle wood for the fire or rip rope. Take it hunting and use it as an outdoor butcher knife to process game. Or even keep it in the kitchen and give your regular cleavers some competition. The CLEAVR is designed as a tac knife to tackle it all. A 4 mm, full tang 420 Stainless Steel blade comes sharp out of the package, and while the front edge is not sharpened, it easily can be to give this knife a dual edge. Feel secure in your carry and use with a TPR raised dragon-skin style handle, found on all REAPR Versa products, a lanyard hole, and a 1680D above-military-grade ballistic nylon sheath with molle functionality.
BioAmmo Blue shotshells — Standard and High Performance BLUE shotshells, combining alloy-based pellets (non-lead, non-steel) with 0% plastic that are great for both the environment and the shooter. Suitable for use in all shotguns. With almost the same hardness, lethality and penetration as lead but without the toxicity. Tremendous performance too.
Wire-Ups God’s Country Camo — provide our customers with “A Better Way to Cross Fences.” Wire-Ups solve the problem of crossing fences alone or with friends, freeing up your hands to easily move people and gear through an obstacle without damaging the fence in the process. Wire-Ups are 100% Made in America from state of the art, non-conductive, glass filed nylon providing unsurpassed strength in a compact and lightweight package. Sold in pairs, Wire-Ups can easily be stored in automotive glove compartments, center consoles, backpacks, belt pouches or pockets.
To use Wire-Ups, simply hook the second wire of a fence with the lower hook then hook the top wire with the upper hook. Repeat the process using the second Wire-Up on the third and fourth wires to create an opening large enough for people and gear to pass through. Once on the other side simply remove and store them.
Atomic Bear – Stealth pen pro — When it comes to writing implements that can also be used for self-defense, combat or escaping a crashed car, the Atomic Bear has a long history of making among the best products. They accumulated nearly 10k 4-5 stars ratings by consumers and sold nearly 200,000 units to date. Their latest innovation combines the advance in polymer technology and innovative and practical design to make the lightest yet nearly indestructible plastic pen ever made. This is not an ordinary pen. It has a concealed glass breaker, serrated writing end for quick defense action, amazing grip for writing, reverse grip, and forward grip, and other concealed combat features.
Bad Boys arrow sleeve – ($40)- Simply slide one of these Bad Boys onto the front of your arrow’s shaft, screw on your favorite broadhead of choice, and shoot. Bad Boys are an FOC arrow sleeve that slides over the shaft of your arrow, allowing your shot to carry more momentum, which creates fatal penetration. By increasing arrow FOC, you improve shot effectiveness without sacrificing accuracy. When kinetic energy ends, the Bad Boys momentum gets the job done.
The bigger the game, the more you rely on momentum and penetration to get the job done. This is at the heart of Bad Boys. The Bad Boys strengthen your arrows making them pound harder upon impact of bone, resulting in less breakage and deeper penetration.
Belink Power Cases – ($249) – Belink is excited to introduce you the first 5-day phone charge case available designed exclusively for use with the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring up to 266% of additional battery life. Double the battery capacity of your iPhone! No Extra Cables Needed! This battery case charges and syncs using your Apple Lightning Cable. We offer the only iPhone 12 Pro Max battery extender cases that do not require any extra cables for charging.
Get full protection for your iPhone with this stylish, lightweight, and protective battery case. Surf the internet, watch movies, play games, send emails, and talk for hours longer on your iPhone using this super affordable battery case designed exclusively for the iPhone 12 Pro Max! Belink power case has designed the lightest and thinnest battery charging case ever made. This light-weight case keeps your phone charged while on-the-go.
Minelab TM metal-detecting – ($5,000) — Finding gold beneath the ground isn’t easy, even for the most-experienced detectorists. Why? Because challenging and diverse soil conditions can create a variety of complex ground signals that often confuse current gold-detecting technologies… as well as the detectorists interpreting them. MinelabTM, the global leader in metal-detecting technology, repeatedly stakes its reputation on delivering solutions to the complex problems that get in the way of making more discoveries. Within the realm of gold hunting – from the tiniest flakes to the heaviest nuggets – the search just got faster, lighter and simpler than ever, with the announcement of the all-new Minelab GPX 6000TM smart, all-gold detector, powered by new Geo-Sense-PITM technology.