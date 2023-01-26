The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show is the largest trade show of its kind in the world to support an $7.8 billion industry, took place at the Venetian Expo and Caesar’s last week in Las Vegas.
The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) is the once-a-year gathering place for anything outdoors—manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, publishers and wildlife conservation organizations. It’s where a passion for firearms, ammunition and outdoors equipment, plus the industry’s unified support for the Second Amendment, are on display.
The SHOT Show is owned and sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. The show generates millions of the dollars in revenue that funds NSSF programs and services that help “promote, protect and preserve” hunting and the shooting sports.
Among those programs sponsored by the NSSF are Project ChildSafe, the industry’s firearm safety education program; Operation Secure Store, which helps firearm retailers prevent thefts; and First Shots, which provides introductions to target shooting.
More than 2,500 exhibitors participated in last week’s show, featuring products from all 50 states and 115 countries. With hundreds of new and improved products to be showcased, the SHOT Show boasts 13.9 miles of aisles, a distance more than half a marathon.
This is the 45th annual SHOT Show. The first SHOT Show was in 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri. The show has resided in Vegas since 2010.
With so many items being displayed, we cannot talk about all the new items at this year’s show, but here is a short list of some of the things that caught our eye:
APS Accurate Pistol Systems – ($199) – The APS 1SHOT is a dynamic pistol rest that gives an operator the ability to fire their handgun with increased accuracy, stability, and safety. When it comes to saving lives, accuracy is everything. 5 world records for accuracy have been set with the 1SHOT. Although it looks like it, the 1Shot is not a pistol brace. The 1SHOT by design never attaches to the firearm. The operator simply places their handgun against the wall of the 1Shot to safely stabilize the firearm, significantly reducing recoil and trigger pull errors.
Advantage Arms Mod .22lr conversion kit for Glock – ($395) Advantage Arms has been the top selling .22lr conversion kit for the Glock, XD, and 1911 since 1998. This year we have introduced our new MOD kits, which comes with a threaded barrel and 15rd magazines. Work on Muscle Memory and Shot Transition and less cost for ammunition. Teach your kids and grandkids to shoot, share your enthusiasm for the sport. Also available for XD, 1911, Hellcat and P365.
Buck Knives Alpha Hunter — Hunters select a knife to take on their hunt based on many features, including: size; shape; function ability; blade steel; handle materials; and more. Buck Knives’ new Model 662 Alpha Hunter, and the slightly smaller Model 664 Alpha Scout, fixed-blade knives check all those boxes—and much more. The Alpha knives are crafted from S35VN steel in the Buck Knives’ state-of-the art facility in Post Falls, Idaho. The Alpha Hunter’s and Alpha Scout’s drop-point, stainless steel blades are crafted from S35VN steel and feature jimping texture along the blade’s spine to provide better finger traction and in-the-hand control for the more challenging cutting tasks.
Clamtainer Ammo Buddy — (starting at $15) — Jamestown Plastics, a Brocton, NY-based custom thermoformer and manufacturer of the Clamtainer performance clamshell is launching new initiatives for 2023 around its ammunition-specific container, the Ammo Buddy. Ammo Buddies are not generic one-size-fits-all plastic boxes but, rather, caliber-specific storage containers that hold your ammunition in a space-saving and ultra-organized manner. Available for a multitude of rifle and pistol caliber ammunition, as well as for 12- and 20-gauge shotgun shells, Ammo Buddy is a form of “Clamtainer”, the clever plastic see-through storage containers that are derived from premium clamshells. Clamtainers feature the revolutionary and patented Click It® Closure System, a simple built in mechanism that allows for easy, one-handed opening, but that also securely keeps the container closed, even when dropped.
Wire Ups by God’s Country Camo – ($25) — A new tool, no Hunter, Farmer, Rancher, Oil Field Worker, First Responder, Law Enforcement Personnel, member of the Military or General Outdoorsmen should be without. Wire-Ups solve the problem of crossing fences alone or with others, freeing up your hands to easily move people and gear through an obstacle without damaging the fence in the process.
Protec All Terrain Watches – ($525) — Time Concepts is introducing ProTek, its new brand of tritium tactical watches, from the Former Owner and Founder of Luminox, Barry Cohen. Stemming from the successful history of Luminox, ProTek is designed for a similar core group that includes Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, SWAT, Tactical, Military, Special Forces, and First Responders. Designed in Switzerland, ProTek is an American brand with superior self-powered Swiss tritium illumination, and the brand chose the best quality components available to ensure years of problem free wear with no issues, including sapphire crystals with antireflective coatings for all watches.
Recoil Ring – Worn on the middle finger of the trigger hand, Recoil Ring™ absorbs and reduces energy produced from recoil into the hand. Recoil Ring™ eliminates pain, injury and protects the proximal phalange, tendons, ligaments, and skin on the back of the middle finger from the trigger guard when discharging a firearm. Also known as trigger bump. Recoil Ring™ increases grip, and allows for a smooth, consistent, undisturbed follow through on single shots and especially when discharging multiple rounds. Recoil Ring™ is made of nickel-plated steel and Sorbothane®. Sorbothane® is a proprietary, visco-elastic polymer, a thermoset, polyetherbased, polyurethane material. With a very high damping coefficient, Sorbothane® combines shock absorption, good memory, vibration isolation and vibration damping characteristics. Recoil Ring™ comes in US ring sizes 6-17 or any custom size that is needed. Recoil Ring™ does not protect against faulty firearms or ammunition.