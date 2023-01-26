The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show is the largest trade show of its kind in the world to support an $7.8 billion industry, took place at the Venetian Expo and Caesar’s last week in Las Vegas.

The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) is the once-a-year gathering place for anything outdoors—manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, publishers and wildlife conservation organizations. It’s where a passion for firearms, ammunition and outdoors equipment, plus the industry’s unified support for the Second Amendment, are on display.