FREDERICK — Heading into Friday’s season finale, the mission was simple: Frederick needed to win or receive some help in order to make the playoffs.
In the end, neither happened.
With several starters not playing for off-the-field reasons, a shorthanded Frederick squad couldn’t muster the result it needed against Davis, 34-0. Meanwhile, Lindsay beat Comanche 32-15 to knock Frederick out of playoff contention.
Already knowing it would need to rely on younger players and unheralded reserves, the Bombers were unable to get out of their own way early. After penalties on half the plays of their opening possession, the Bombers were forced to punt. Davis moved the ball down the field and scored the game’s first points on a 19-yard run by Jeston Idleman with 7:14 to go in the first quarter.
Sophomore Alex Mathews and freshman Willie Cramer tried to ignite the Frederick ground attack, but Davis flooded the box most of the night, sniffing out run plays. With the run game ineffective, quarterback Adrian Gaytan tried to get the pass game going. Without some of his top targets available, Gaytan looked for sophomore Zack Tyler much of the evening. Tyler, son of head coach Bret Tyler, was the target of about half of Gaytan’s 11 first-half pass attempts. Gaytan only completed 4 of those passes in the first half as the passing game wasn’t working either.
However, the Bombers stayed in the game thanks to the defense. Devin Zheng was the leading tackler on the night, while Tyler and Adam Sanchez were in on many a play as well. On two occasions in the first half, Frederick stopped a Davis 4th-down attempt, one of them coming within the Frederick 5-yard line. But yet again, the Frederick offense was unable to capitalize and would have to punt.
Lane Rawls put Davis up by two touchdowns with a 39-yard scamper in the 2nd quarter. Frederick’s inability to generate consistent offense, coupled with the time-consuming modified Wishbone formation by the Wolves, made it hard for the Bombers to stay competitive after they got behind by multiple touchdowns. With less than two minutes left before halftime, Trey Gammill scored a third touchdown, putting Davis up 21-0 at the half.
Frederick finally appeared to be gaining ground in the third quarter, when a pass to Sidney Smith appeared put the Bombers near midfield. However, as Smith turned upfield, the ball slipped out, was determined to be a fumble and was recovered by the Wolves. Even though the Bombers stopped Davis in the red zone yet again on 4th down, it only came after a long, methodical drive by the visitors. Similarly, the Bombers’ next offensive possession ended with a fumble, this time in Wolves territory.
The Wolves delivered the proverbial dagger when Rawls scored from 16 yards out for his second touchdown of the night with under 10 minutes left to give Davis a 27-0 lead. Quarterback Jake Parker poured salt in the wound with a 31-yard touchdown run a few minutes later.
With Comanche losing to Lindsay and the Indians holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Frederick, the Bombers miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.