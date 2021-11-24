Since Emma Andrews took over Cameron University’s women’s basketball program, she’s given her players the green light whenever they feel the perfect moment to launch 3-point attempts and until Tuesday the Aggies had been able to hit many of those.
For the season CU’s women were shooting 37.2 percent from long range and averaging 11.3 made treys per game. However, the Aggies hit just 1-of-12 from long range in the final two quarters and Central Oklahoma took advantage by stealing a 65-63 win at the buzzer.
Overall, the CU women hit just 7 of 31 3-point attempts for a below-par 22.3 percent but Andrews didn’t point to that as the main reason for the tough loss that dropped CU to 4-2 entering a 3 p.m. home contest with another tough foe, Southwestern.
“Giving up that many second-chance points (21) really hurt us,” Andrews said after the home loss. “Regardless, I’m so proud of this bunch because the last two teams had beaten us badly in the past and we fought hard against both of those strong programs and competed until the end. UCO beat us by 55 (107-58) the last time we played them two years ago.”
The key for the Bronchos was 6-3 Washington High School senior Kelsey Johnson who scored a team-high 21 points, including a short-range jumper from 8-feet out as the buzzer sounded. UCO inbounded the ball with just 1.1 seconds remaining and the perfect pass to Johnson arrived just in time for her to get the shot out of her hands.
Cameron had its own chance after the Bronchos had tied the game at 63-all on a free throw by Aliyah Llanusa with 16 seconds remaining.
The Aggies inbounded the ball to sparkplug Maighan Hedge but the Bronchos had guessed right and quickly ran two defenders at her, disrupting the play. She tried to turn the corner and get to the bucket but was stopped and eventually forced to pass to Karley Miller, who was able to get off a deep, open look, but like so many long-range shots Tuesday, it bounced away and UCO rebounded and called time to set up the game-winning shot.
“Maigs has always been a great threat in those situations and with Steph (Stephanie Peterson) having fouled out, we were somewhat limited,” Andrews said. “We will be at full strength for Southwestern and that should help.”
Cameron played the last three games, including the two losses to ranked teams, without starting point guard Katie King who had to quarantine after a student in one of her classes tested positive for COVID-19.
“It really hurt us to not have her but that’s what we had to deal with,” Andrews said. “I’ll have her in the starting lineup against Southwestern and we’re going to need her because they have another good bunch.”
Another critical statistic was bench points as CU’s bench provided just 5 points, well below what those reserves had been producing in the first six games.
Hedge led the Aggies with 19, Whitney Outon and Peterson each produced 14 and Korie Allensworth added 11. Those four players accounted for all but five of CU’s points.
Today’s foe stands at 3-2 after losing two games in a festival at West Texas. SWOSU head coach Kelsi Bond Musick is a former Cameron basketball player and she and Andrews know each other from their time at Fresno State.
“She was a grad assistant when I was playing at Fresno State, so we’ve known each other from that experience,” Andrews said. “We have a pretty good rivalry but I haven’t beaten her yet. We will give it our best but she has another good team.”
The last time SWOSU and Cameron met was Nov. 27, 2019, when the Bulldogs left the Aggie Gym with a 92-67 victory.
Fans interested in the great NCAA Division II matchup can attend for free after Cameron decided to open the doors to celebrate and reward the fans after family members were the only fans allowed last season because of COVID-19.