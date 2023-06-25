JOPLIN, Mo.—Southwest Shockers Red routed MMW Victus National, 10-2, Friday to clinch a berth in bracket play at the 18U Connie Mack national qualifying tournament in Joplin.

The Shockers had lost a 4-3 thriller to the Oklahoma Drillers in pool play but were able to come back and beat Victus to advance to bracket play that began early Saturday morning.

