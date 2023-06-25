JOPLIN, Mo.—Southwest Shockers Red routed MMW Victus National, 10-2, Friday to clinch a berth in bracket play at the 18U Connie Mack national qualifying tournament in Joplin.
The Shockers had lost a 4-3 thriller to the Oklahoma Drillers in pool play but were able to come back and beat Victus to advance to bracket play that began early Saturday morning.
In the win over Victus, the Shockers struck for four runs in the sixth inning on RBI hits from Aiden McCullough, Kage Zeller and Gabe Diaz.
Ethan McCullough was credited with the mound win, working six innings and allowing just two runs on five hits. He fanned seven.
The Shockers wound up with 12 hits as Zeller, Diaz and Weston Isaacs each had multiple hits for the area team. Zeller was the hottest bat among the group ripping three straight hits.
In Friday’s first game the Shockers gave the Drillers a fight to the end, falling behind 4-0 before mounting a fierce comeback.
Kage Zeller, Thatcher Zeller and Tyler Waters meach drove in a run as the Shockers had the tying runner on base but were unable to get the run home.
The Shockers wound up playing top-seeded Marucci Elite and were unable to get much going and wound up being eliminated, 10-0.