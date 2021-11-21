While our local association officials verify scores, averages and other particulars of the recent annual City Open event, we will fill the void of this year’s champions with highlights from a decent week on the lanes in league play.
We will have the City Open final results including places as soon as they become available.
In the meantime, congrats to David Sherwood of the Guys and Dolls for an impressive 762 series on games of 237, 269 and 256 to top the men’s honor roll for high series.
The Friday night mixer at Thunderbird Lanes also reported a 739 (246-225-268) by Phil Kilmartin, a 717 (224-279-214) by Jeff Bowman and a 710 (236-239-235) by Ted Williams.
The senior league star player was just a few pins shy of the overall leader with a 750 bowled in the So-cialites league at Thunderbird Lanes.
JP Nauman was the bowler in question, rolling games of 235, 259 and 256 to make up the series. Per-haps that couple of weeks off to rest up a bum knee was a good thing?
Rounding out the top three was Ricky Chapman with a 749 from the Early Birds league.
League secretary Gary Sammons reported that Chapman did not have to pick up many spares, putting up games of 246, 256 and 247 to make up the set.
Sammons also reported Jessica Lindsey just shy of her first career 600 series with games of 191, 181 and 221 for a 593 off a 146 average.
And just missing his first 700 series was Jason Wisely who, as word has it, rolled his first 600 series this past Thursday and he was certainly looking to pile it on in Early Birds action. With games of 256, 211, and 231, Jason came up just a hair short of the 700 plateau with a super 698 series, Sammons reported.
Finishing out the Early Birds with a 278 game was Mark Paslay who joined the 700 club with 716 thanks to the closer and games of 212 and 226 that made up the series.
Other League Highlights
Ronnie King put the Entertainers league on the charts with a super 745 series on games of 247, 245 and 253 and Birthday-Bowler Tom Rine celebrated his honorary day with a career first triplicate set with three games of 191, ten pins better than his average.
James Ray led in the TNT with 235, 256 and 240 for a 731 but not far behind and with his first career 700 series was Chris Scott.
Scott said that he had been close on several occasions but for some reason never made it over the hur-dle of the elusive 700 marker.
On this night however, he noticed the local association Hall of Fame plaque was hanging up again where his grandfather’s (Bob Scott) picture joins the others on the elite HOF memorial.
Maybe it was that little something that was missing as Chris put together games of 208, 258 and 235 to finish the night with a 701 career high achievement.
Ray Johnson took top billing in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks with a 728 series on games of 257, 233 and 238.
The ladies high series of 681 by Jordan Kasza was also a product of the Suburban league. Jordan had games of 234, 236 and 211 for high game honors as well.
Tim Lundquist rolled the honor roll high game of the week of 28 in the Goodyear league where he had games of 191 and 233 to sum up the leagues high series of 713.
Michael Gillian was a closed second with 710 on games of 216, 226 and 268.
And congratulations to Ladies Night Out bowler Christabelle Pamich for bowling games of 149, 194 and 203 for a career high 546 series off a 135 average.
Youth Highlights
Jaeden Ellis and Alexander Heimbrock each rolled 547 in the TBird Legends for the youth high series.
Heimbrock beat Ellis out for high game honors with a 224 in game two after seeing Ellis roll a 223 in game one.
Celebrating a good day with all three games over average was Kalan Hicks who shot 162, 142 and 155 off a 124 average for a season high 459 series.
Dexter Jackson had two out of three games over 100 in the TBird HotShots off an 89 average and Ma-son Scholl rolled a 162 game off a 107 average in the TOBC Oak Trees league.
No-Tap News
Marvin Cox was the Tuesday No-Tappers heavy hitter, posting games of 225, 276 and 278 for a 779 for the best of the best in last week’s scoring.
Scoring wasn’t much better in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama event on Friday but there were a couple of back eleven 290 games and an 800 series so it wasn’t a total washout.
Charles Norman started his day with the first 290 registered and did not let up, adding 267 and 207 for what ended up being the high series of the day of 899 with handicap.
Sam Bowman had a smooth start of 256 before posting the day’s second 290 eleven in a row for game two.
Bowman wrapped it all up with a 280 to sum up an 862 with his handicap added in.
Diane Frame put together the best set for the ladies of 798 with handicap that included opening scratch games of 221 and 267.
And second place for the ladies went to Sue Avis for a 782, thanks to closing games of 254 and 255.
Sam Bowman’s 826 took first place in Scratch Singles, followed by Lee Brown with 782.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Charles Norman/Cle Cox, 582
(Gm 1, 2nd) Lee Brown/Tom Jiron, 554
(Gm 2, 1st) Lee Brown/Tom Jiron, 572
(Gm 2, 2nd) Charles Norman/Cle Cox, 531
(Gm 3, 1st) Lee Brown/Tom Jiron, 569
(Gm 3, 2nd) Sue Avis/Randy Travis, 564
Strike pot winners were Lee Brown, Randy Travis, Robert Lansberry and Gene Augustine.
Richard Payette knew exactly what to do after throwing a eighteen count on his first two shots to reach a total of twenty-one for the “21 Jackpot” ticket.
Payette’s ball walked over and took three pins off the left side and winner-winner, chicken dinner!
Other candidates for the remaining challenge shots left empty handed.
Robert Lansberry got a strike and eight to go out in Match Play, James Williams needed 3 and struck for the Pill Draw attempt and Cleo Travis failed at leaving a split for Snake-Bite Cash and then let Waldo get away with a washout leave.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.