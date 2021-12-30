Adaptation is a common theme for children from military families. It’s not unusual to change schools, cities, states or even countries every few years.
That was the case for Lewis Shepherd. He came to Southwest Oklahoma, left and came back, all in a three-year span in high school. He went to junior college, prepared for a breakout season on the football field and then his season was essentially taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic. He began to look at life beyond football, choosing a school for the academics. However, he eventually found his way back onto the football field.
Now, he’s a member of a Cincinnati Bearcats team that made college football history and is trying to make more. And he’s doing it without a scholarship and while pursuing a degree most wouldn’t dream of tackling.
It’s just par for the course.
Shepherd’s father was transferred to Fort Sill just before his freshman year of high school. After a year, the family moved again to the Baltimore, Maryland, area for two years. Lewis’ father was transferred back to Fort Sill before his senior year. He made it a season to remember, becoming a do-everything running back and leading the Owls to the playoffs. College football was clearly in his future.
However, Shepherd tore ligaments in his knee in the regular-season finale, and wound up at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. After a redshirt year, he saw some time in 2019, mostly on special teams, but did have 74 yards and a touchdown on just four carries in his first-ever game.
Shepherd was slated to be the starting for NEO in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic moved the season to the spring of 2021. Because he would already graduate before then, Shepherd would not be able to play in the spring. Just like when he was a kid, Shepherd had to find a new place to call home after just a couple of years. He sent out film to schools of all size, from Division I to Division III.
“I already had enough running back plays and special teams plays to show what I could do,” Shepherd said.
But Shepherd also knew football wouldn’t be there forever. He wanted to find a school that fit him beyond the gridiron and that had a reputation in the field he wanted to major in: neuroscience.
He decided on the University of Cincinnati. Not long after, he got in touch with members of the UC coaching staff and was admitted on the team as a walk-on, meaning he wouldn’t be on athletic scholarship. It also likely meant he wouldn’t see the field very much, if at all. In fact, he hasn’t registered a play on the field this season. But none of that has perturbed Shepherd, who has remained motivated by the attitude of Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell.
“Coach Fick’s always putting emphasis on how no job is too small, no player is less important, how we’re all part of this team,” Shepherd said. “Coach Brady (Collins), our strength and conditioning coach, tells us ‘iron sharpens iron’ and ‘we’re only as strong as our weakest link.’”
Shepherd appears to have arrived at Cincy at just the right time. After going through the regular season unbeaten for the second consecutive season, the Bearcats became the first team outside of the so-called “Power 5” conferences to make the College Football Playoff (CFP). Cincinnati, who finished No. 4 in the CFP rankings, faces No. 1 Alabama in Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. Shepherd, who was born in Fort Worth and who still has plenty of family Metroplex, said it’s “like a dream come true” to be part of a team making this kind of history and to do so in his old stomping grounds. While his team is a 13-point underdog, Shepherd said he and his teammates don’t feel intimidated.
“I think the best thing about us is we don’t check what people say on Twitter, on ESPN, we’re going to do the exact same thing we’ve done,” Shepherd said. “Once we hit the field and the ball kicks off, it’s going to be like every game we’ve played.”
Despite his travels all over, Shepherd still associates heavily with the Sooner State, largely because of the connections he created during his time at Elgin and at NEO. One of the people he’s closest to is current Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt, who was Shepherd’s offensive coordinator as a senior. The two keep in contact on a regular basis to talk about football, life and everything in between. Wyatt said he’s proud of the player Shepherd became, but is perhaps even more proud of the person he is and his decision to spurn small-school scholarship offers to focus on academics.
“It’s one thing to coach a really talented kid, but to have kids like that who are good kids off the field, polite, well-spoken, it’s so awesome,” Wyatt said. “The things he’s overcome in his career and for him to end up at Cincinnati and play for Luke Fickell, and to continue getting his degree, and oh, by the way, it’s in neuroscience, that’s Lewis Shepherd.”
Shepherd said he is slated to graduate in spring of 2023. After that, who knows where he’ll end up? After 20+ years of a semi-nomadic lifestyle, Shepherd is seemingly open to traveling wherever. And even though his parents have since moved yet again, this time to Georgia, part of him will always be back in the Wichita Mountains.
“I basically only talk to people from Oklahoma,” Shepherd joked. “I think everyone who knows me knows that no matter what happens, no matter where I go, what kind of success I have, I’m still the same dude from Elgin, Oklahoma.”