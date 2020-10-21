Anyone with much knowledge of Lawton High School football is well aware of the Shegog name and it was earned with hard-nosed football on both sides of the ball.
The latest member of the clan – Anthony Shegog III — knows all about the family tradition but you’d never know it by the huge smile that’s always on his face.
He admits that great uncle “Mean Joe” Dean Shegog probably didn’t wear that smile very often because he was an intense player, especially when he was playing linebacker for the Wolverines back in the late 1960s and early 70s.
“Yes, I’ve heard all about “Mean Joe Dean,” he was an amazing player from what I’ve been told,” his nephew said. “He was my grandfather’s brother. We lost him even before I was born but a lot of the family still talks about him.”
While Joe Dean had the wheels and power to be a top running back as well, young Anthony is in the business of opening the holes for the backs.
“Anthony is our center and he’s done a good job for us,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “He’s always smiling and upbeat. He’s grown up a good deal since he arrived here with us.”
The senior center said he weighed 225 and stood 5-7 when he arrived on the LHS campus. He will leave around 5-10 and weigh 255.
He admits that eating is one of his favorite things and his favorite meal is fried chicken from grandma Romona Shegog’s kitchen.
“She makes amazing fried chicken that is just the right level of spicy for me,” he said with that huge grin closing his eyes. “I love the legs, so that’s the first thing I grab. But she is an amazing cook.”
Good thing they sell those bulk bags of chicken legs because Anthony doesn’t look like the type of guy would could stop with just two legs.
In addition to loving fried chicken, he’s an admitted football junkie.
“My favorite classes are weights and football,” he said. “My goal is to try and go play DII football and if that doesn’t work out, I will go to college and try to enter a sports medicine program. I’m really interested in biology and I’ve been a good student since I got up here.”
Of course, with grandma Ramona and grandpa Anthony II both working at Lawton High, he better work extra hard and reach his goals.
It’s been tough with all the COVID-19 issues facing the team this summer and fall but through it all Shegog has kept that big smile.
“We can’t control what we can’t control,” he said. “We’ve all wanted to have a better season and now our goal is to win these last three and see what happens. We all want to be in the playoffs.”
He wants that to happen even though the first-round opponent may be somebody really tough but he things he may have gone against the best team in the state last Friday in the form of Stillwater.
“They were really good,” Shegog said. “They just lined up and ran power time after time. They were good last season but I think they are even better this year.”
The LHS offense did account for more than 350 yards total offense but they were unable to get into the end zone a couple of times after long drives.
“They just brought so much pressure we couldn’t get them all blocked,” Shegog said. “They were bringing six and seven guys and we just couldn’t get time for Donovan (quarterback Dorsey) to throw the football.”
This week’s foe — U.S. Grant — is a much better matchup and Shegog said that going out with a winning streak would be great.
“We’d love to beat them and then get those last two wins; that would sure make for a better finish for us,” he said. “Our coaches are really great. We have some good young coaches who have really helped us this year.”
When the season does end, Shegog will sit back and relax and enjoy his computer games.
“I love War Zone but I play some others,” he said. “The thing is these companies keep trying to make the games better but sometimes that means you need a new system.
“I’m using an XBox One and there are many other new ones coming out like the PS5 that is like $400 or so. It’s getting expensive to be a computer gamer.”
For now, though, he’s going to be doing his playing on the football field and even though “Mean Anthony” doesn’t have the same ring as “Mean Joe Dean”, he wants to go out strong and let everyone know that Shegog name will continue for generations to come.