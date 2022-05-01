A total of seven Oklahoma players and three more from Oklahoma State were chosen in the final two days of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Two Sooners were chosen on Day 2 of the 3-day event, as outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (64th overall in the 2nd round) and linebacker Brian Asamoah (66th overall in the 3rd round) were drafted Friday by the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.
On Day 3, the Sooners had five more players taken. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was the third pick of the 4th round (108th overall) by the Cleveland Browns, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was taken in the 5th round (152nd overall) by the Broncos, wide receiver Michael Woods II was the 24th pick of the sixth round (202nd overall) by the Browns, defensive end Isaiah Thomas was the second pick of the 7th round (223rd overall) by the Browns and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes was taken 257th overall in the 7th round by the Arizona Cardinals.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 188th overall pick in the 6th round, fellow linebacker Devin Harper was selected by the Dallas Cowboys five picks later with the 193rd pick and defensive back Christian Holmes was picked by the Washington Commanders with the 240th pick in the 7th round.