Seven Lawton High football players signed letters of intent to continue their football careers at the college level on Monday in a ceremony at the school's auditorium.
Defensive back Caelab Fuller and running back Christian Houston both signed with East Central University in Ada. Offensive linemen Anthony Shegog and Radson Ngirasob sign with the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. Wide receiver Jerrion Bradford is going to Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. Fellow receiver Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly signed with McPherson College in Kansas. Offensive lineman Romeo Blanton, a four-year starter, signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.