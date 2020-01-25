Big Pasture coach Trevor Smith doesn’t profess to be an English teacher but he was happy to come up with the word “veteranship” Friday to help describe just how his Rangers beat Fletcher last night to advance to the title game of the Comanche County Tournament.
The Rangers, who came in the defending boy’s champions, didn’t play well Tuesday in a first-round game but last night they looked much different in a 56-45 victory over Fletcher.
“I told our guys that I was proud of them, I thought they showed veteranship, but I’m not sure that’s a word,” the former BP and Cameron player said with a big smile. “I just thought we let the game come to us tonight while we were rushing things Tuesday.”
The Rangers will face Frederick in tonight’s boy’s title game at 8 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Frederick’s athletic ability was more than Chattanooga could handle and the result was a 66-36 victory for the Bombers who flashed a variety of weapons.
Today’s schedule starts at 11 a.m. with Geronimo and Big Pasture girls meeting for the consolation prize. The rest of the day session has Walters and Geronimo boys play for that consolation title, followed by Fletcher and Walters girls for third and then Fletcher and Chattanooga boys for third.
The girl’s title game starts the night session at 6:30 p.m. with Frederick and Sterling matching talent.
Big Pasture 56, Fletcher 45
Boys semifinals
This one was close for the first half with Fletcher’s Kerwin Clift going coast-to-coast to score on a layup at the buzzer that gave the Wildcats a 20-19 halftime lead.
Early in the second half the two teams traded long treys with Damian Harris getting one from behind the old CBA line for BP and then Nate Anderson answering for the Wildcats to give them their final lead at 23-22.
Just seconds later Conner Powell slipped inside for a nifty layup to arrange a 24-23 BP lead.
Then after a Fletcher miss Powell grabbed a rebound and sank a follow-shot and was fouled in the process. He made the free throw and the Wildcats never got any closer.
“We really had some good looks on the threes and that was something we didn’t do well Tuesday,” Smith said. “Like I said, my guys just seemed to relax and let things flow.
“At the start of the season one of our goals was to win a tournament title and we’ve been in two finals already and didn’t win, so this was a goal, to play for the title here.”
Another key factor was that the Rangers really dominated the boards.
“We really aren’t that tall, but my guys do a good job of blocking off and that showed tonight,” Smith said. “I thought that was a big part to this win because we didn’t give Fletcher many extra looks.”
The BP balance was another factor as the Rangers had seven players score led by Harris with 19, including a pair of treys. Powell added 11 more and the Thompsons each scored nine.
All total the Rangers hit six treys in the game as the Wildcats were unable to stick close at times.
Sam Tyler, who missed Tuesday’s game to show his hogs at the National Western in Denver, led the way for the Wildcats with 18, including drilling three treys.
Kerwin Clift and Anderson each added nine but the rest of the Wildcats could combine for just nine more.
Frederick 66, Chattanooga 36
Boys semifinals
From the outset, it was obvious that the Bombers had the quickness advantage, and that caused constant problems for the Warriors.
Frederick was out in front 19-11 after the first quarter thanks to a big outburst from Ryan Caceres who poured in five in that opening frame then added nine more in the second as the Bombers pushed their lead to 13, 33-20, at halftime.
Chatty made one final run, cutting the deficit to seven at 38-31, but Frederick regrouped and took command against then thin Warriors and by the end of the third it was 52-32 and fans started hitting the exits.
“We have a pretty athletic bunch and we wore them down,” Frederick coach Andrew McClung said. “We’ve won 10 games now and are just starting to hit our peak. Several of these guys play football and we don’t get them until late and it takes time to get in basketball shape and start to learn them system.
“Now we’re starting to feel more comfortable out there and we’re getting good minutes out of several guys now.”
The leader, though, is undoubtedly Ryan Caceres who poured in 20 in just three quarters before getting into foul trouble.
“Ryan is the guy who makes us go,” McClung said. “He can do so many things for us with his quickness and shooting ability. We kinda go as he goes.”
Walters 53, Indiahoma 31
Boys consolation semifinals
The Blue Devils blew this game open in the second quarter when they exploded for a 22-5 advantage and after that it wasn’t much closer until the Warriors gained some ground when the reserves took over.
In that second quarter Dax Edmonds drilled a pair of treys and Nate Hart hit another as the shorter Warriors were unable to get some key offensive rebounds.
Hart led the balanced attack with 11 while Edmonds was close behind with 10. Eight other Blue Devils scored to provide strong balance.
Nick Chibiotty led the Warriors with 10, but he needed buzzer-beater trey at the end of the game to take team scoring honors. Only four Warriors were able to get on the board.
Geronimo 41, Sterling 35
Boys consolation semifinals
Geronimo grabbed the early lead and while Sterling came close to pulled ahead at times, the Tigers were never able to get over the hump and saw their tournament run end.
A trey by Reyon Register – the only one of the game – got Sterling within two at 33-31 with 4:45 left in the game but Geronimo’s Braedon Jones hit a mid-range jumper from straight away just 23 seconds later pushed the lead to four.
That was the margin with 36 seconds left after Ty Hughes had a nice driving layup to make it 39-35.
Sterling thought it had a turnover just seconds later when Geronimo mishandled a pass, but instead of a turnover possession remained in the hands of the Blue Jays who were able to seal the victory from that point.
John Nacario, Geronimo’s cat-quick guard, led his team with 12 while Jones was right behind with 10.
Hughes and Brady Bridges led Sterling with 10 each and Register just missed double figures with nine.