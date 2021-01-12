Coaches met at the Comanche County Fairgrounds on Monday, just as they had for years, to seed the teams for the annual Comanche County Tournament.
It all felt so familiar, so much like every tournament seeding meeting before. But just like everything else in the past 10 months, this year’s tournament will be unlike any before.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all first-round games, semifinals and consolation semifinals will be played simultaneously at the home gym of the higher seed. The Great Plains Coliseum, the usual home for all the tournament games, will not host until the medal round games on Saturday. The girls third-place game will be played at 11 a.m., followed by the boys third-place game at 2 p.m., the girls championship game at 5 p.m. and the boys title game at 8 p.m.
Frederick is the top seed in the boys bracket. Andrew McClung’s team is 4-4 with losses to the No. 2 in Class 2A in Hooker and the defending Class B champions in Duke. The Bombers will play Fletcher lost the boys title game last year to Big Pasture, who is the No. 2 seed and two-time defending tournament champion. The Rangers, currently No. 13 in the Class B rankings, are 8-4 with wins over fellow county tournament participants Walters, Geronimo and their first-round opponent, Chattanooga (2-7). The teams met on Thursday, with BP taking a 52-41 win.
The winner of that game will play the winner of the 3-6 game that features coach Donald Youngstedt’s Sterling Tigers (6-6) and his former school, 6-seed Geronimo (4-9). The two teams played on Dec. 15, with the Tigers taking a 71-57 win.
Walters (2-6) and Indiahoma (8-6) tied for the 4th seed, with Walters winning a coin flip to host.
Geronimo (11-3) is the top seed in the girls bracket and.will host Indiahoma. Chad Hutchison’s team already has a win this season over Indiahoma, as well as win over Big Pasture and a 48-41 win over Sterling, who is the No. 2 seed. The Tigers (8-4) will play Chattanooga (1-7), who lost at home to Sterling back at the beginning of the season.
Sterling lost the girls championship game last year to Frederick, who is the 3 seed this season. The Bombers (4-3) play Fletcher (1-5). Just as in the boys bracket, the 4 seed in the girls bracket is held by Walters (4-4). The Blue Devils will host Big Pasture (3-9), a team they opened the season against, winning 57-25 in Randlett.
The seeding process was a bit more complicated than usual, considering there is a disparity from team to team when it comes to the number of games played. The Chattanooga girls, for one, have played eight games this season, but five of those came in a six-day span last week. But it’s not just the number of games that varies.
“This weekend is the first time I’ve had all my kids, and I’m sure y’all are all going through the same thing,” Walters coach Mark Styles said.
The girls first-round games will start Monday at 6:30 p.m., the boys will play at 6:30 p.m. the next night. The semifinals, as well as the consolation semifinals, will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (girls) and Friday (boys).