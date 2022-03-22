TROPHY CLUB, Texas — After one and a little over half a round of golf in the books, The Aggie men are in third place after beginning play at the Lion Invitational on Monday.
Cameron and the rest of the field got through a full round and then 12-14 holes of the second round before play was halted due to severe weather. Cameron finished the first round tied for fifth but have since moved up to third with a 2-over second-round score so far.
Led by Freshman Trevor Mierl, the Black and Gold were in a tie for fifth place with a 297 after 18 holes of play to start Monday. The freshman shot 70 with four birdies and an eagle while being in a tie for third place individually.