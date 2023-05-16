Season ends for Steve Mans with 299

Steve Mans was this week’s star player, posting one last honor score before the books were closed on the 2022-2023 Guys and Dolls league season at Thunderbird Lanes.
It was the first game of the night for Mans who walked his way through the front 11 strikes looking to add a perfect score to his resume.
Unfortunately, something must have gone terribly wrong as it was reported, and confirmed because I couldn’t believe it the first time I heard it, that Mans left a 3-pin on the deck to deny the perfect score, leaving him with a 299 opener.
We aren’t even going to speculate on what might have happened but go on to say that he added a 223 and a 236 to sum up a nice 758 for closing remarks.
Phil Kilmartin was another bowler to end his season on an up note, posting the week’s high series of 780 on the final night of the Early Birds league, also at Thunderbird.
Kilmartin put games of 277, 246 and 257 on the board to make up the super series.
And rounding out the top three on the series roll was Christopher Dickerson with a 702 on games of 265, 224 and 213, closing out the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers at Twin Oaks.
The Suburban league will be the last to finish up for the season before press time so tune in next week and we will put all of the league champions for the 2022-2023 season together in one publication.
Association News/Bowler of the Year
The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Bowling Association gathered to recognize and award local bowlers for their achievements over the last couple of years at the Association Banquet.
Once an annual affair, the banquet was put on hold during COVID.
That, coupled with the loss of former President Rick Carlson and the untimely illness of Gabby Galloway, the association had to undergo some serious restructuring and have plans to get back on track, starting by finishing up with some old business, namely, Bowler of the Year.
Highlights from the 2020-2021 season
Adult Male Bowler of the Year, Keith Thompson
Adult Female Bowler of the Year, Andrea Halstead
Super Senior Male Bowler of the Year, Richard Jacoby
Super Senior Female Bowler of the year, Lisa Tipton-Gass
Merit Award for Association High Series, Terry Justus for an 836 and the Merit Award for the Women’s Association High Series went to Andrea Halstead for a 793.
Highlights from the 2021-2022 season
Adult Male Bowler of the Year, Jim Bomboy Sr.
Adult Female Bowler of the Year, Andrea Halstead
Super Senior Male Bowler of the Year, Phil Kilmartin
Super Senior Female Bowler of the Year, Teri Jester
Association High Average Male, Mark Hill, 233.10.
Association High Average Female, Andrea Halstead, 208.
The 18th Annual Open Tournament had another squad this past weekend so we will have the final standings on that event next week but in the meantime, the unofficial results of the 18th Annual Women’s City Championship are as follows.
1st place team: Spits and Giggles (2651), Teri Jester, Dena Hicks, Lisa Tipton-Glass and Amanda Price.
2nd place team: Retired (2506), Linda Thompson, Lynne Nichols, Selena Rittenhouse and Lil John-son.
3rd place team: Friendship (2485), Sonya Schaffer, Lil Johnson, Judy Lloyd and Amanda Price.
Doubles (Hdcp):
1st place: Cindy Augustine/Christa Mendoza (1341)
2nd place: Noelle Wehmeier/Megan Wehmeier (1273)
3rd place: Ellelellani Wiggins/Margit Augustine (1261)
Singles (Hdcp):
1st place: Lynne Nichols (671),
2nd place: Sandra Minnick (664)
2nd place: Lisa Tipton-Gass (664)
4th place: Ellelellani Wiggins (659)
5th place: Crystal Lawton (652)
6th place: Amanda Price (651)
7th place: Sabrina Gibson (650)
All Events Handicap:
1st place: Lynne Nichols (1955)
2nd place: Amanda Price (1923)
3rd place: Cindy Augustine (1915)
4th place; Ellelellani Wiggins (1909)
5th place: Judy Lloyd (1905)
6th place: Lisa Tipton-Gass (1892)
All Events Scratch:
1st place: Lisa Tipton-Gass (1763)
2nd place: Amanda Price (1761)
3rd place: Teri Jester (1758)
Youth Highlights
Congratulations to Peyton Smith for his outstanding bowling efforts during the final set of the TBird Legends.
Smith put games of 220, 201 and 234 together for a 655 career high.
Alexander Heimbrock, who will be attending OU in the fall, settled for second in series on his last day in youth competition. Heimbrock landed on a 610 after finishing his run with a 265 for the day’s high game.
Another career high went in the books in the TBird HotShots where Symphony Smith rolled a career high 210 closer to post her first 500 series of 506.
Symphony just so happens to be Peyton’s little sister. So congrats to the Smith family!
And in the TBird MiniShots, Kovie Hicks got her first 100 game of 105 and Matthew Paslay added a 124 to his high game list.
No-Tap Colorama Results
James Halstead Jr. took first in last Friday’s senior 9-pin event at Thunderbird Lanes, posting an 849 handicap series on games of 251, 252 and 211.
Cleo Travis took second with 801, followed by Randy Travis with 796.
Peggy Towne was the champion in the women’s division with 802 on games of 196, 244 and 254.
Scratch singles went to Sam Bowman for a 724 followed by Marshall Miller with 722 and Halstead rounded out the top three with 714.
Mystery doubles results:
Gm. 1, 1st – Marshall Miller/Barry Morris, 539
Gm. 1, 2nd – James Halstead/Mike Peckinpaugh, 525
Gm. 2, 1st – Diane Frame/Kevin Pair, 574
Gm. 2, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Randy Travis, 541
Gm. 3, 1st – David Yett/Cleo Travis, 551
Gm. 3, 2nd – Peggy Towne/Randy Travis, 538
Strike pot tickets winners were Diane Frame, Kevin Pair, Roy Johnson and David Yett but there were no winners in any of the ‘always fun’ Challenge shots.
The senior no-tap Colorama event will continue its run throughout the summer months, every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes, starting at 1 p.m..
Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be current senior league bowlers.
This tournament is handicapped, so all bowlers must have a verifiable average.