Season champions for fall/winter 2022-2023 announced

With this week’s news we will be featuring league champions from all of the leagues that bowled at Thunderbird Lanes and at Twin Oaks Bowling Center last season.
Before that though you may notice that the honor roll this week is somewhat lacking and the reason is simply, since our last issue the only leagues to bowl was the last night of the Suburban and the first week of the Entertainers Summer 2023.
There was a little bit of last week/first week news before we start the Champions list.
Leading the pack with 769 was Brandon Tipton of the Suburban league. Tipton ended his season on a good note with games of 254, 248 and 267 as his final entry into the book.
Ray Johnson was a distant second with 722 that went 269, 210 and 243 and Matt Casey rounded out the top three on the last night of the Suburban with 705 on games of 268, 212 and 225.
The Entertainers Summer edition started last Wednesday with 10 full teams to carry on the tradition.
Leading on the first day was Paul Zerbe with games of 268, 224 and 217 for a 709, followed by fellow teammate Phil Kilmartin who just missed the 700 goal with a 697 that included games of 248, 221 and 228.
Leagues will be forming and starting up this next week so if you haven’t already gotten on board, con-tact your favorite bowling center for league information.
2022-2023 Season Champions
The Goodyear league was the first to finish their season including their end of season roll off which featured the top four teams vying for this season’s title.
Secretary Steve Freitag reported the following on the night’s event that lasted into the wee hours of the next morning.
Freitag said, “The roll offs consisted of top seed “GutterBusters” bowling against fourth seed “Chit Outta Luck”.
“Chit Outta Luck” won the match 3 games to 1 with no one bowling anything special.
In the other match the number two seed “Strike Hard” faced the third seeded team “Balls Deep”.
Team “Strike Hard” won all 3 games with the help of Chad Perry who bowled a 728, Craig Fain with a 701 and Freitag in the mix with a 686.
That left teams “Strike Hard” and “Chit Outta Luck” going for the gold in a match that started at 11 p.m. and ended somewhere around 1:30am.
“Chit Outta Luck” won the first game 1013 to 958 but “Strike Hard” came back with a vengeance and still narrowly won the second game 1094 to 1071. Craig Fain had a big 267 to hold up his end of the deal.
“Strike Hard” continued at a torrid pace for so late in the evening, winning game three 1219 to 1017, and taking series and the Championship Title for the 2022-2023 season.
The “Strike Hard” team consisted of the following bowlers: Steven Freitag, Anita Fishbeck, Chad Perry (who filled in for Susan Sass who was out the last six weeks because of surgery), David Fishbeck and Craig Fain.
Bowling on the second place team “Chit Outta Luck” were Eugene Augustine III, Aaron Murrow and James Halstead. This team carried two vacancies.
Going out in third was team “GutterBusters”, Michaela Rutledge, Fred Lohr, Willy Strong, Michael Jones and Tory Morales.
And team “Balls Deep” with bowlers, Michael Gillian, Matt Casey, Dale McGlinn, Brandon Isom, Ted Williams and Tim Lundquist.
That was the only league roll off with a story but here are the rest of the season’s champions after 34-36 weeks of competition.
Socialites, senior league at Thunderbird, Monday afternoons at 1PM.
Champions: “DCCARING”, 102.5 wins, Darrel Conrad, Billy Carrion and Ronnie King.
High average male, Richard Jacoby, 216.69, high average female, Shirley Hanley, 183.19.
Early Birds, adult mixed, Monday evenings at Thunderbird Lanes.
Champions: “Tuckin’ Fenpins”, 88 wins, Daniel Carson, Laura Brown, Ricky Chapman, Ronnie King and Tony Rogers.
High average male, Chad Perry with 221.45 and high average female, Zari Conway, 192.82.
Ladies Night Out, women’s league, Monday evenings at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Champions: “Dolls with Balls”, 78 wins, Pam Benskin, Nancy Gleaton and Candace Seabrook.
League High Average, Barbara Ward, 168.
His and Hers’, adult mixed, Tuesday evenings at Thunderbird.
Champions: “4 H’s”, 57.2% won, Shirley Hanley, Dena Hicks, Joe Hicks, Roger Hanley and Troy Hardin.
High average male, Troy Hardin, 223.61, high average female, Dena Hicks, 188.65.
Tuesday Night Mixed, adult mixed, Tuesday evenings at Twin Oaks.
Champions: “Really Confused”, 62.5% won, Julie Young, Rick Young, Sheila Walbrick, Armour Brown and Kyle Walbrick.
High average male, Jim Bomboy Sr., 221.73, high average female, Andrea Halstead, 192.28.
Entertainers, senior mixed, Wednesday afternoons at Thunderbird.
Champions: “Moving Forward”, 85 wins, Duane Hurwitz, Sam Cosino, Ronnie King, Kenneth Ratke and Phil Kilmartin.
High average male, Bob Carter, 212.19, High average female, Shirley Hanley, 182.98.
Golden Years, senior mixed, Thursday mornings at Twin Oaks.
Champions: “Unpredictables”, 63.2% won, Barbara Williams, Sherri Pestun and Lance Burroughs.
High average male, Dwight Blair 200.19, high average female, Charlene Thomas, 158.39.
Goodtimes: senior mixed, Thursday afternoons at Thunderbird.
Champions: “Still Got It 2”, 87.5 wins, Ronnie King, Duane Hurwitz and Richard Jacoby.
High average male, Richard Jacoby 221.16, high average female, Dee Gustafson, 165.51.
TNT: adult mixed, Thursday evenings at Thunderbird.
Champions: “Da Posse”, 97.5 wins, James Middleton, Ryan Thomas, Craig Foster, Steve Mans and Chad Perry.
High average male, Mark Hill, 231.57, high average female, Amy Copeland, 176.53.
Suburban: adult mixed, Thursday evenings Twin Oaks.
Champions: “Angela and her [team]”, 71.5% won, Kenny Ratke, Angela Ellis, Noah Ellis, Chris Reser, Ray Johnson and Emily Kitzrow.
High average male, Ray Johnson, 224.73, high average female, Andrea Halstead, 197.94.
Friday Nite Mixed Rollers: adult mixed, Friday evenings at Twin Oaks.
Champions: “We’ve Been Framed”, 56.6% won, Lucy Alvarez, Barbara Ellis, Chick Ellis, Michael Sneed, Stella Sneed and Carla Dewberry.
High average male, Dwight Blair, 209.82, high average female, Barbara Ellis, 170.83.
Guys and Dolls: adult mixed, Friday evenings at Thunderbird.
Champions: “Shirley and the Boys”, 168 wins, Shirley Ray, Malden Smith, Nick Macias and Mark Ol-son.
High average male, Bob Carter, 214.03, High Average female, Andrea Halstead, 202.70.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Phil Kilmartin cleaned house with an 826 series to take first place in the men’s division of last Friday’s senior No-tap event at Thunderbird Lanes.
Kilmartin sandwiched a 266 between a pair of 280’s to make up the winning total.
Participation limited this event to only two places with second going to Eugene Augustine who handi-capped out at 767.
Diane Frame took first for the ladies with 887, posting scratch no-tap games of 266, 206 and 277.
Kilmartin took first in Scratch singles with his 826, followed by John Fortner, 659 and Randy Travis, 658.
Diane Frame was partnered with Cleo Travis in the Mystery Doubles blind draw and once again we see a first place sweep in the side attraction.
Mystery doubles results:
Gm. 1, 1st – Diane Frame/Cleo Travis, 553
Gm. 1, 2nd – Fred Bessette/Peggy Towne, 550
Gm. 2, 1st – Diane Frame/Cleo Travis, 523
Gm. 2, 2nd – Malden Smith/Billy Carrion, 521
Gm. 3, 1st – Diane Frame/Cleo Travis, 575
Gm. 3, 2nd – John Fortner/Gene Augustine, 526
Phil Kilmartin, Roy Johnson and John Fortner were the only bowlers to hit Strike-Pot tickets but two of the special Challenge shots were taken out.
Malden Smith left the “21” jackpot with his effort totaling twenty-three and Randy Travis wasn’t able to get his third strike in a row, leaving the “Match Play” ticket for another day.
Travis was also drawn for the “Pill Draw” where he needed three and got seven.
The first winner came with Fred Bessette leaving the 4-7-9 to win the “Snake Bite” challenge and then again when Cleo Travis converted the 1-2-4-6-8 for the “Make that Spare” challenge.
In between the two winners, Lil Johnson left the 3-pin while looking for the head pin only Waldo.
The senior no-tap Colorama event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes; starting at 1PM. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old with a verifiable average to participate.