Season champions for fall/winter 2022-2023 announced

Front left, Susan Sass and Anita Fishbeck, Back row left, Craig Fain, Steve Freitag, Chad Perry and David Fishbeck. from team “Strike Hard” claimed the Goodyear League Championship title for the 2022-2023 season.

 Courtesy photo

With this week’s news we will be featuring league champions from all of the leagues that bowled at Thunderbird Lanes and at Twin Oaks Bowling Center last season.

Before that though you may notice that the honor roll this week is somewhat lacking and the reason is simply, since our last issue the only leagues to bowl was the last night of the Suburban and the first week of the Entertainers Summer 2023.

