A Friday afternoon round of golf at Municipal Golf Course provided a unique outcome for Anthony Gregory.
After teeing off at the par-3 15th hole, Gregory was not able to find his ball.
December 6, 2022
Dennis Pritchett did.
Pritchett, accompanied by Larry Benefield and Donovan Mills in the group behind Gregory, peeked into the cup and voila! That’s where Gregory’s shot had come to rest.
Gregory’s hole in one was the result of a perfect 6-iron shot.
