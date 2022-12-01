Sometimes everything just seems to fall in place and that is definitely the case this year in Oklahoma’s smallest football classification, Class C.
Friday night Tipton and Waynoka will collide at 7 p.m. at Southern Nazarene’s Stadium to decide the title in the smallest of the two eight-man classes.
Often there are upsets in the playoffs but this year the two contenders are both 12-0 and are clearly the best two programs in that class this season.
The great new for players, coaches and fans is that the weather Friday should be ideal with temperatures predicted to be as high as 72 Friday afternoon and around 60 at game time. It will be a far cry from the freezing weather, rain and even snow that some teams have had to endure for the first couple of weeks of the playoffs.
It helps in evaluating this matchup by having seen video on both teams during the playoffs.
It was hard not to notice Waynoka’s Jace Dunn last week in a convincing win over Mt. View-Gotebo in the semifinals. Dunn scorched the Tigers numerous times for chunk plays and when he got past the line of scrimmage he was not going to be caught.
Tipton Coach Travis White said it is easy to notice the talented backs of the Railroaders but it goes much deeper when you are planning your schemes for a matchup like this.
“Before we even started talking about those backs we were looking at their offensive line,” White said. “They have good size up front; 220, 250 and 260. Those guys are kinda old school; they come off the ball low and hard. They are a good unit. We are going to have to establish an edge up front. We can put some big kids up there and our linebackers have good size. That’s the first order of business, trying to take away those blockers that are allowing those two backs to get to a seam.”
Dunn is a senior but the other running threat is just a sophomore, Landon Seiger. Waynoka is going to pound the football and make Tipton stop that first and then adjust.
White says his Tigers will be doing the same thing.
“We know they have some good kids with size up front on defense but we are still going to try and run the football,” he said. “We have done a good job of blocking but this bunch is very disciplined and their defense is hard to fool. It will probably boil down to we just have to whip the guy in front of us and find some seams.”
The difference in the opinion of this writer is that the Tigers are more adept in the passing game and that’s going to be important with a good weather forecast.
Another factor that can’t be overlooked is the experienced staff of coaches that White has surrounding him and offering sage advice.
“I really believe this is the best staff in eight-man football in the state,” White said. “Coach (Jim) Kerbo is a legend around here with a couple of state titles. He stepped down in 2014 to allow me the opportunity to take over the program but he is still out here helping us out. He knows the game as well as anyone.”
And then there is another former head coach, Robert Babcock.
“Coach Babcock has played against us and coached against us and now he’s on our staff,” White said. “He gives us a different perspective than me and Kerbo. We have a lot of good coaches meetings. Having those diverse views is good in so many ways. Coach Babcock really has a great relationship with the kids; he really relates to them well.”
Another asset to the staff is Joe Harbert.
“Coach Harbert is our basketball coach and next Monday most of these kids will be with him in the gym,” White said. “Then after that he coaches track and that’s where he’s really helped many of these players. He works them hard and does the right things to build relationships. He’s also in charge of our defense and that’s a big help.”
The final member of the staff is Lane Chandler, another former Tipton standout.
“Lane was our quarterback in 2017 and 2018 when we won state titles and now his brother Dallas is our quarterback,” Coach White said. “He is closer to the age of the players and when he pulls them aside and tells them how important this practice is or this drill is, they get it. They know he’s been there, done that and the players look up to him for his knowledge of the game.”
Another advantage of having such a good staff is that Babcock’s sons Maxx and Mitchell are both members of the team.
“Robert will get mad at me for talking about his boys but they deserve some credit as well,” White said. “Maxx is a senior and he’s our tight end and he also plays some cornerback. Pound-for-pound Maxx is the best blocker on this team. He’s only about 160 but he is very dedicated. He’s a thinker. I think when we were watching the video we ran behind him at least 20 times last week. He just goes out there and gets the job done.”
The Tigers have a roster full of players who just go out and get the job done. They know the tradition of the program and they are going to battle until the final whistle.
This will be a challenge but we think the Tigers have the talent, desire and definitely a great coaching staff and all that equates to this pick: Tipton 48, Waynoka 32.
Last week: 1-1, 50 percent. Season: 130-39, 76.9 percent.