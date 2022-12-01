Prince on the run

Tipton running back Prince Dweh outruns a Balko defender to the end zone during the 2020 football playoffs. Dweh is now a key senior for the Tigers who will battle Waynoka Friday in the Class C championship game at Southern Nazarene University.

Sometimes everything just seems to fall in place and that is definitely the case this year in Oklahoma’s smallest football classification, Class C.

Friday night Tipton and Waynoka will collide at 7 p.m. at Southern Nazarene’s Stadium to decide the title in the smallest of the two eight-man classes.