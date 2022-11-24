Southwest Oklahoma has a long history of success in eight-man football and even though this might be a surprise to some, we’re going to have another Gold Ball this season and we are even predicting an all-area finals in Class C.
First a quick look back at last week’s games where the area was represented by four teams: Frederick, Walters, Tipton and Mt. View-Gotebo.
Frederick ran into a talented Chandler crew which struck early and often to end the season for the Bombers. Chandler has the type of club that can clearly claim the title in Class 2A with a great running quarterback and a host of talented teammates.
The Bombers deserve a great deal of credit for getting a couple of impressive wins late in the season to advance to the playoffs. The 21-20 victory over Lindsay was huge and then to go on the road and upset district champion Davis in the first round was another huge upset. The Bombers will lose a good group of seniors but there are some young players coming up who are going to be reckoned with in the future.
We have to give Walters a great deal of credit for going on the road last Friday and pushing top-ranked Ringling to the final whistle. The Walters crew took the lead early with a nice drive to show Ringling that the Cotton County crew shouldn’t be overlooked. While Ringling did come back and built a 28-8 lead, Walters came right back and scored twice in the second half to cut the lead to 28-22.
Walters then came up with a great defensive stand and took over at its own 41 with time for one final drive. While a turnover spoiled any comeback, the players and coaches at Walters deserve a great deal of credit for a strong season. After losing four-year starting running back/linebacker Clay Graham to a knee injury during a scrimmage, the Blue Devils had to adjust and use the talent available and they finished a solid regular season at 9-1, with just a 16-0 loss to Apache to spoil a perfect regular season.
Then the Blue Devils hosted Burns Flat and slapped a 33-0 whipping on the western-Oklahoma team to earn the right to face Ringling. While the season ended with that tough loss, Walters sure made things interesting despite the early adversity.
OK, so let’s talk about the two eight-man clubs remaining to carry the area banner.
This writer was able to watch both their quarterfinal games last week and both were impressive but clearly Tipton has an amazingly-talented group of players who are going to be a challenge for any eight-man foe to stop.
When we first called up the streaming video, the scoreboard on the computer said 0-0 but when I pushed the sound to the limit I could hear the announcer at Don Royal Stadium say the score was 50-0. It wound up 66-8 and once again the concession stand had to scramble to get rid of the extra supplies of hot dogs, popcorn and the like because the game ended early on the 45-point mercy rule. This season while going 12-0 the Tigers have had just three games go the distance which is pretty amazing.
This week’s semifinal foe will be Timberlake and the game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Alex High School, which does have artificial turf so the threat of rain shouldn’t have a major impact on the footing.
While we didn’t see the entire game, from what I saw this will be another win for the Tipton Tigers, not the Timberlake Tigers.
As far as scouting Timberlake, Tipton Head Coach Travis White said there are several similarities between the two clubs.
“We are both Tigers and we both have the double T-logos on our helmets,” he said. “They are more of a fast, aggressive team than Maysville but I think we will have a pretty good size edge on them at most positions. They do have some smart kids who are good playmakers so we will have to be ready.”
Tipton is led by a core group of seniors including quarterback Dallas Chandler, running backs Prince Dweh and Dakota Sheffield and all three are very capable threats and can explode on any play. The Tigers won’t throw the ball a great deal but Chandler has that ability as well.
There is another reason Tipton is that good; a great coaching staff. In addition to Coach White, he’s assisted by former head coaches Robert Babcock and Jim Kerbo, both good friends who know the game as well as anyone. Add Joe Harbert and Lane Chandler and that’s a great coaching staff for any program, regardless of class.
Throw all those factors on the table and we see the game going like this: Tipton 54, Timberlake 12.
So, let’s look at the other Tigers in the mix, those from Mt. View-Gotebo.
This group of Tigers has been to the state semifinals three straight seasons and after suffering a narrow loss last year in the title game, they are eager to get to the finals and go for that Gold Ball once again after suffering a 48-36 loss to Timberlake in the 2021 title game.
This time Mt. View-Gotebo tangles once again with Waynoka, which the Tigers pounded 48-2 last season in the semifinals. This semifinal will be Friday as well at 7 p.m. at Watonga.
We tried getting in touch with Mt. View-Gotebo Head Coach Jeff Coakley but his mailbox is full and he and his staff are working hard to prepare for another tough challenge.
But we also got to watch the Tigers play last week and while the video from Wesleyan Christian wasn’t nearly as good as the students at Tipton provided, I could get a good idea of what Mt. View-Gotebo will do Friday.
It all starts with rangy quarterback Aiden Kimberlin, a junior who appears to be 6-1 or 6-2 and has good quickness. His height gives him a good edge to see over defenders.
Jarrett Butler is a good senior running back/linebacker and Paden Jackson is a threat at receiver who also ran the ball last week in the 34-20 road win. Jahlil Love and Maleki Jones are also weapons on offense for the Tigers.
One of the big men up front is Tristan Haag who is the son of Lawton native Richard Haag who still has many friends around town. Tristan is another senior with playoff experience.
Mt. View-Gotebo doesn’t have the depth it did last season but this bunch knows how to win and we see them doing the same thing again this yea but it will be much closer this time around: Mt. View 28, Waynoka 20.
Last week: 3-1, 75 percent. Season: 129-38, 77.2 percent.