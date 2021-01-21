Manning the sports desk at The Lawton Constitution can bring about many phone calls, some of them from coaches, parents or fans, and the range of topics can be diverse as one might imagine.
When those calls come and they involve somebody asking for my opinion, most often I never know if the caller listened to my advice or tossed it into the trash.
Thank heavens, Gene Fikes didn’t listen to me and as a result the Southwest Oklahoma Senior Bowl Classic has endured the test of time, now entering its third decade of success, something that many area coaches and former players were remembering this week after learning of Fikes’ death.
Fikes was a long-time coach at Cache Public Schools, working football, track and any other sport where he was needed.
After retiring, he came up with the idea to showcase the best senior football players and he and good friend Jerry Hulme worked up the operating outline and proceeded to get the program rolling.
That’s when Fikes called this writer and asked my thoughts about organizing such an event since I had run the Constitution All-Area Basketball Doubleheader for a long stint and had seen many of the problems that can crop up with all-star events.
I remember telling Coach Fikes that the event itself is not the problem, it’s getting high school seniors to commit to play and then to actually honor that commitment and show up for the game.
Ever-the-optimist, Coach Fikes knew he could work past those hurdles and make it happen.
The man now helping run the event, current Cache head football coach Faron Griffin, is amazed at the way Fikes had the event organized, like a well-functioning business.
“Coach Fikes saw the good in kids, so he knew he had to find a way to make sure they would show up at the game and play,” Griffin said. “Now that Lonnie (Cache Athletic Director Nunley) and I are doing those events, we understand how much work it takes to make it all come off like clockwork. He had everything worked out in advance and he just executed his plan each year.
“He put a great deal of effort into those games. It started out with just football but he later added the basketball games. In football he had all-star cheerleaders and even at one time he was able to put together an all-star band.”
Griffin said that Fikes was good for the profession.
“Coach Fikes was there to help out the kids,” he said. “If you grew up in Cache in the 1980s, Coach Fikes was your PE teacher. He then helped coach the 5th and 6th grade football and basketball teams.
“He coached both high school and junior high track. When we got to the 8th grade he was our defensive coordinator and that’s where he was most of his career, being the defensive coordinator for Coach (Bill) Hunt. There was a time when he was coaching three sports and driving back and forth from Geronimo. You had to be dedicated to coach that many different sports.”
Griffin said that Fikes was also eager to always promote Cache.
“When he was coaching track, he started the Wichita Mountains track meet and that become one of the biggest and most popular meets in the region,” Griffin said. “He loved bringing all those teams to Cache because he was proud of this school system.”
Griffin said that Fikes was especially proud when his players showed off what they had learned.
“I remember in the 5th grade I was playing receiver and defensive back,” he said. “Gene had handed out playbooks but none of us even knew how to read them. The first play he called for me was 34-power pass but I didn’t know what I was supposed to do. He pulled me aside and said, ‘you are supposed to fake getting the handoff and then block that end.’
“The next day he called the same play and I did just what I was supposed to do and stuck my helmet in there and blocked him like he wanted. He was always quick to try and teach you the right technique.”
Fikes also had a habit of giving players nicknames, but you had to earn them.
“He loved to come up with nicknames but if you got one from him you felt special because not everyone would get a nickname,” Griffin said. “Mine was Bandy, which if you know rodeo you know the old song that talked about Bandy the rodeo clown. Since my dad (Raymond Griffin) was a rodeo clown and I was out there with him at times, that’s the nickname he gave me.”
Griffin said that Fikes and Hunt were able to talk about their many years together this past season when the school honored it’s 50-year anniversary by bringing back players from each decade.
“Those two guys worked together for 30 years and they put together some really great teams during that time,” Griffin said. “To head coaches, their staff members are like their second family. You spend so much time together that you develop a bond, a friendship that goes beyond the field.
“Gene was a salesman in a way, eager to promote Cache and that’s why he worked so hard on the Senior Bowl. Lonnie and I are going to keep it going because we know what it means to those kids who play in it each year.”
I’m glad that’s one phone call where the caller didn’t take my advice because the Southwest Oklahoma Senior Bowl has truly become a success story for the hundreds of players who’ve showed up and been thrilled at the experience.
Thanks Coach Fikes, your name will forever reign over the Southwest Oklahoma Senior Bowl.
(COMING SUNDAY: COVID-19 continues to attack people across the region and another of the latest victims is long-time Rush Springs coach Barry Foster. Sunday, we take a look back at how he affected the game of football in this region).